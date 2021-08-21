Book review: Pushing back veneers of life among the elite

“In Polite Company” by Gervais Hagerty begins with Simons Smythe having recently returned to her native Charleston, S.C., to be close with her growing family and advance her burgeoning career.

Part of an exclusive set that goes back generations, Simons and her peers have been born and bred into a rigid society life, dictated by both spoken and unspoken manners and expectations. While everyone around her appears to fit this narrow mold, part of her return is to explore the imperfections of her own life, chief among them her uncertainty over her fiancé, Trip. Simons reaches out to the one person who might understand her, her subtly rebellious grandmother, Laudie.

Simons originally finds Laudie to be the epitome of a Charleston wife and mother. Her cooking is delicious and punctual, she dresses conservatively yet fashionably, and she always seems to put the needs of her husband and her family before her own.

Her granddaughter becomes frustrated on her behalf when her grandfather mildly critiques his wife over the minutest of subjects, to which her grandmother meekly acquiesces. But Simons’ opinion of her grandmother changes when Laudie reveals experiences and secrets from a tumultuous past that ultimately help Simons through her period of uncertainty. .