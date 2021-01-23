Book review: Putnam's 'Upswing' envisions new communitarian era for U.S., with provisions

IN THEIR INSTANT analyses, armchair historians will likely point to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as the moment the United States reached its nadir.
While the storming of the Capitol will be an insoluble stain on the nation’s fabric, it’s premature to say it’s the low-water mark. Judging by the latest book from Robert Putnam, it’s just a blip in a larger stealth struggle between the communitarian and individualistic tendencies of Americans.
Putnam’s “The Upswing,” which he authored with Shylyn Romney Garrett, argues the country has moved in a peculiar cycle between cooperation and self-interest. Building on work of other scholars, Putnam takes this quantitative evidence on trends and narratives and, using a bar chart through the decades, shows the nation following an upside-down U-path from the postbellum Gilded Age to the present day. He calls it the “I–we–I” curve.
The authors compared and contrasted the historical data of four core trends—economics, politics, society and culture—to illuminate a broader portrait of the nation’s tendencies.
What is quickly revealed, particularly via a dumbfounding prologue, is that the current state of affairs that many are bemoaning isn’t so unusual. In fact, Putnam notes, this “I” phase has existed before: The wealth gap, political gridlock, a fraying social fabric, institutional doubts and narcissism were all running just as rampantly in the late-19th century as they are now.
Cynics may change their tone upon learning how the “we” phase commenced. Putnam shows how a broad moral awakening brought positive changes to the nation in the first half of the 20th century. The evidence shows the real changes didn’t “bolt from the blue” like in 1960s, but rather emerged from slow and steady progress.
This reviewer had wanted to tackle a Putnam book since hearing raves about his 2000 publication, “Bowling Alone.” The reviewer has learned a lesson about biting into more than one can chew: “Upswing” is complex and evidence-centric, full of facts, numbers, trends and charts. The reader nearly drowns in detail. Fortunately, Putnam’s lively writing style and occasional forays into analogues keeps the narrative flowing.
The reader needs concentration and patience to get the most out of “The Upswing.” If done, he or she will gain reassurance the United States can redevelop a communitarian outlook, provided it doesn’t trample progress on individual liberties. Or, as the frequently cited Alexis de Tocqueville puts it, we can employ “self-interest rightly understood.”
Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.