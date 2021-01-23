Book review: Putnam's 'Upswing' envisions new communitarian era for U.S., with provisions

IN THEIR INSTANT analyses, armchair historians will likely point to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as the moment the United States reached its nadir.

While the storming of the Capitol will be an insoluble stain on the nation’s fabric, it’s premature to say it’s the low-water mark. Judging by the latest book from Robert Putnam, it’s just a blip in a larger stealth struggle between the communitarian and individualistic tendencies of Americans.

Putnam’s “The Upswing,” which he authored with Shylyn Romney Garrett, argues the country has moved in a peculiar cycle between cooperation and self-interest. Building on work of other scholars, Putnam takes this quantitative evidence on trends and narratives and, using a bar chart through the decades, shows the nation following an upside-down U-path from the postbellum Gilded Age to the present day. He calls it the “I–we–I” curve.

The authors compared and contrasted the historical data of four core trends—economics, politics, society and culture—to illuminate a broader portrait of the nation’s tendencies.