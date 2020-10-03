Book review: Putting her stamp on Poirot: Author releases new installment in detective-reviving series

In “Towards Zero,” Agatha Christie wrote that “a murder is the culmination of a lot of different circumstances, all converging at a given moment.”
Such a convergence—but a happy one—occurs this year with the 130th anniversary of Christie’s birth, the 100th of the appearance of her first novel, “The Mysterious Affair at Styles”—and the publication of “The Killings at Kingfisher Hill,” the fourth installment in Sophie Hannah’s revival of Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot, just in time to delight and distract a pandemic-weary world.
Poirot and Scotland Yard Inspector Edward Catchpool travel to Kingfisher Hill, a country estate, at the request of Richard Devenport.
Their task: quietly investigate the two-month-old murder of Richard’s brother, Frank. Although Richard is convinced of her innocence, his fiancée, Helen Acton, has confessed to the crime and has a rapidly approaching date with the hangman.
Others in the house at the time of the killing were Sidney and Lilian Devonport, the brothers’ parents; their daughter, Daisy Devenport and her fiancé, Oliver Prowd; Verna and Godfrey Laviolette, Sidney’s business partner and Richard’s godfather; and Winnifred Lord, a servant.
En route to Kingfisher Hill, Poirot and Catchpool encounter two young women on a motor coach: one who claims that she will be slain if she takes a particular seat on the coach, and one who confesses to Poirot that she has already killed a man.
As they investigate at the estate, Poirot and Catchpool confront a cascade of lies, observe the Devenports’ venomous dysfunction and explore any connection between the women on the coach and Frank’s death.
When a second murder takes place, they accelerate their scrutiny of suspects and motives.
A devotee of Christie, Hannah is the author of numerous novels that have received wide critical acclaim and popularity.
While simultaneously putting her own stamp on the Poirot novels, she also takes care to follow Christie’s structure, complete with an intricate puzzle, subtle but fair clues and a drawing-room finale during which the killer’s identity is revealed.
An intelligent blend of obeisance and originality, “The Killings at Kingfisher Hill” merits high praise for the work of Christie and Hannah alike.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.
