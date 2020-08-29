Book review: Raise the curtain for Edwin Wilson's 'Magic Time'

It’s appropriate that shortly after “Hamilton” dropped on Disney+, introducing legions of new fans to the magic of theater, Edwin Wilson’s “Magic Time”—in which he commends Lin–Manual Miranda for his genius—is published. If you want to know what theater aficionado Wilson thinks of other modern shows, you will have to read his charming and delightful memoir.
In his book, Nashville, Tenn., native Wilson recounts his journey to becoming one of the most respected theater critics in the 20th century, as well as a writer, teacher, director, producer, radio personality, documentary host and even video producer.
Wilson’s pursuits included a brief career in the Army, various jobs in theater and several theatrical degrees. It is interesting that Wilson, as a young man, felt directionless and without goals. To the outside observer, it was his willingness to try new things that led him to fascinating projects, such as working on the original “Lord of the Flies” film and operating a radio station while stationed in Iwo Jima.
During his prolific teaching career, Wilson both saw and implemented many changes. In 1970, Hunter College began open enrollment. This meant the best and the brightest from each high school could be accepted, doubling Hunter’s student population to include those from all walks of life. Wilson, knowing many of his students had never seen a live theater performance, realized he must change the way he was teaching to better suit a broader group. Rather than adhering to the standard textbook, he began to create his own worksheets. His approach was to explore theater from the perspective of the audience: how you prepare to go, what it is like when you arrive, and, most interestingly, how any production can affect people in singular and personal ways. Wilson determined there was a need for this approach at other schools, and with his worksheets and a nod from McGraw Hill, he developed the first of three theater survey textbooks.
Wilson spent much of life enjoying American theater during what he calls its golden age. In 1972, the Wall Street Journal invited Wilson to write and submit a review. He wrote for the publication until 1995.
Wilson gives readers a glorious picture of his full life. Coupled with a beautifully written narrative, this is a fascinating read for the theater enthusiast and non-fan alike. Wilson’s insights remind us not to bypass the old classics, which created space for what is happening onstage today.
Picking up this book is indeed “Magic Time.”
Michelle Ditzler is Digital Marketing manager at The Free Lance–Star.
