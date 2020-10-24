Book review: Reagan's words offer a reminder of a different time

Mr. Reagan, where are you when we need you?

Reading this new collection of the president’s best speeches, one thing comes to mind. Political discourse has deteriorated over the last 30–40 years. The contrast of the approach and tone of the “Great Communicator” with President Donald Trump or Speaker Nancy Pelosi today is almost frightening. Almost any objective reader, reviewing what Reagan said, and how he said it, will agree that things have gone downhill.

I leave it to others as how we can reclaim a degree of consensus in today’s political diatribes. But that it is needed is almost incontrovertible. The words of an opponent are twisted and misquoted, arguments become personal and the room for compromise is eliminated. Comparing today’s over-simplifications with the nuanced thoughts spoken by Reagan makes you want to find a new Ronald Reagan as a peace giver.

This collection of speeches shows you how political communications should take place, and thus is a worthwhile reminder of the “good old days.” The real problem in reviewing this slim book therefore is limiting myself to just a few quotes.

“We desire peace. But peace is a goal, not a policy.”