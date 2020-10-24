Book review: Reagan's words offer a reminder of a different time

Mr. Reagan, where are you when we need you?
Reading this new collection of the president’s best speeches, one thing comes to mind. Political discourse has deteriorated over the last 30–40 years. The contrast of the approach and tone of the “Great Communicator” with President Donald Trump or Speaker Nancy Pelosi today is almost frightening. Almost any objective reader, reviewing what Reagan said, and how he said it, will agree that things have gone downhill.
I leave it to others as how we can reclaim a degree of consensus in today’s political diatribes. But that it is needed is almost incontrovertible. The words of an opponent are twisted and misquoted, arguments become personal and the room for compromise is eliminated. Comparing today’s over-simplifications with the nuanced thoughts spoken by Reagan makes you want to find a new Ronald Reagan as a peace giver.
This collection of speeches shows you how political communications should take place, and thus is a worthwhile reminder of the “good old days.” The real problem in reviewing this slim book therefore is limiting myself to just a few quotes.
“We desire peace. But peace is a goal, not a policy.”
“I think we often forget in the daily rush of events the importance in all human dealings of the spiritual dimension.”
“All great change in America begins at the dinner table. So, tomorrow night in the kitchen I hope the talking begins.”
“Liberty has never meant license to Americans. We treasure it precisely because it protects the human and spiritual values that we hold most dear.”
Candidly, it is unlikely that many people will just sit down and read this book from cover to cover. Better you should put it on your night stand and sample it before bedtime over the course of weeks, or even months. That way, you will be inspired many times.
And, regardless of your political leanings, reading Reagan’s speeches 40 years later will, I promise, be inspiring as to the strength of America.
Alfred M. King is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania County.
