Book review: Relationships key in smart and funny 'Ties That Tether'

I do not typically read romance novels. In fact, Jane Igharo’s début novel, “Ties that Tether” is the first one I have ever read. And while this novel is not my typical genre, I had so much fun reading it.

Billed as an own voices romance, “Ties that Tether” follows a Nigerian woman called Azere who, as a child, promises her dying father she will marry an Edo Nigerian man. Years later, in the novel’s present timeline, Azere, who immigrates to Canada soon after her father’s passing, spends her time dating Nigerian men her mother chooses for her. After one particularly disastrous date, Azere meets a man at a bar, and sparks fly.

Though Rafael is white and Azere knows her mother will not approve, the night ends in a sexual encounter. And when Rafael is hired to work at the same advertising firm where Azere spends her days, things quickly get complicated. Not only does Azere still have feelings for Rafael, but she soon finds out she is pregnant with his child. Azere must now navigate fraught territory as her wants diverge from the expectations her family has set for her,