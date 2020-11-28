Book review: Relationships key in smart and funny 'Ties That Tether'

I do not typically read romance novels. In fact, Jane Igharo’s début novel, “Ties that Tether” is the first one I have ever read. And while this novel is not my typical genre, I had so much fun reading it.
Billed as an own voices romance, “Ties that Tether” follows a Nigerian woman called Azere who, as a child, promises her dying father she will marry an Edo Nigerian man. Years later, in the novel’s present timeline, Azere, who immigrates to Canada soon after her father’s passing, spends her time dating Nigerian men her mother chooses for her. After one particularly disastrous date, Azere meets a man at a bar, and sparks fly.
Though Rafael is white and Azere knows her mother will not approve, the night ends in a sexual encounter. And when Rafael is hired to work at the same advertising firm where Azere spends her days, things quickly get complicated. Not only does Azere still have feelings for Rafael, but she soon finds out she is pregnant with his child. Azere must now navigate fraught territory as her wants diverge from the expectations her family has set for her,
While “Ties that Tether” is definitely a romance novel, the romantic aspects of the plot were not what drew me as a reader. While the relationship between Azere and Rafael is arguably central, “Ties that Tether” also struck me as a novel about mothers and daughters. And it felt that Igharo was most comfortable as a writer when she was depicting these aspects of the plot. I will be blunt and say I did not love the romance here, but I did love the way Igharo uses the relationship to develop Azere’s character. As the novel progresses, Azere develops in a beautiful way as she works to find her own inner voice and find the courage to fulfill her desires. The commentary about the immigrant experience also feels fresh and nuanced, and though Igharo’s intelligence shines through in these moments, her prose never loses its light and comedic touch.
“Ties that Tether” is the funniest novel I have read this year. Azere’s engaging voice reminded me, in tone if not content, of the early seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy.” This smart, funny and ultimately comforting novel about a woman’s journey to find herself is sure to inspire readers everywhere.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.
