Book review: Reporter Willie Black returns in tale of crime, color, COVID and character

As a young reporter for The Richmond News Leader in 1976, I was assigned to cover a potentially newsworthy court proceeding in a rural county.

The hearing produced no news, but an object behind the judge’s bench—the “Stars and Bars” battle flag of the Confederacy—led to a brief front-page story with my byline, a dateline and this lead sentence:

“Old times here apparently are not forgotten.”

Manifestations of Virginia’s history, if not forgotten, have undergone profound alterations. Statues honoring prominent Confederates have fallen, schools have been renamed and perspectives on the past have been reassessed.

In spring 2020 and the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis cop, Richmond, like cities across the nation, became a magnet for peaceful protesters, as well as rioters, looters and assorted hangers-on.

Which brings us to “Monument”—Howard Owen’s 11th crime-fiction novel featuring Willie Black, a mixed-race reporter for the city’s daily newspaper.