Book review: Reporter Willie Black returns in tale of crime, color, COVID and character

As a young reporter for The Richmond News Leader in 1976, I was assigned to cover a potentially newsworthy court proceeding in a rural county.
The hearing produced no news, but an object behind the judge’s bench—the “Stars and Bars” battle flag of the Confederacy—led to a brief front-page story with my byline, a dateline and this lead sentence:
“Old times here apparently are not forgotten.”
Manifestations of Virginia’s history, if not forgotten, have undergone profound alterations. Statues honoring prominent Confederates have fallen, schools have been renamed and perspectives on the past have been reassessed.
In spring 2020 and the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis cop, Richmond, like cities across the nation, became a magnet for peaceful protesters, as well as rioters, looters and assorted hangers-on.
Which brings us to “Monument”—Howard Owen’s 11th crime-fiction novel featuring Willie Black, a mixed-race reporter for the city’s daily newspaper.
When William and Susan Keller, the white owners of a second-hand bookstore and the adoptive parents of a Black baby, are bound, gagged and shot to death, the question of a potentially race-based crime arises.
Adam Walker, a 19-year-old VCU student on the autism spectrum and a son of Willie’s first wife and her second husband, is arrested after video shows him entering and leaving the Kellers’ building.
But when Willie learns of William Keller’s disturbing past, he investigates and finds an alternative person of interest.
What follows melds a quadruple story of color, crime, coronavirus and character. With each entry, Owen continues to augment and deepen his portrayal of Willie.
A former editor for the Richmond Times–Dispatch who retired as editor of The Free Lance–Star’s editorial pages, Owen informs “Monument”—and the entire series—with his wealth of experience in daily print journalism.
A gifted storyteller, he invokes a mixture of history and humor, culture and cynicism as he rains scorn on the woke and the comatose alike.
Provocative but never preachy, Owen creates an absorbing, timely and multilayered portrait of the pull of the past, the path of the future, the bitter legacy of racism and the occasionally dreadful failures of justice.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.