Book review: Return to the world of Lucy Barton in exquisite 'Oh William!'

Every time I read a novel by Elizabeth Strout, I wonder why I have not read her whole backlist. I have learned to expect great things from her, and her novel “Oh William!” is no different.

If you are a fan of her previous work, “My Name is Lucy Barton,” rejoice, for Lucy Barton is the narrator of this exquisite companion novel. It focuses on Lucy’s first husband, William.

As the novel opens, we meet Lucy again and come to learn more about William’s situation. He is aging. He feels that he is at the end of his career and that he has made no significant advances in the field. His wife has just left him. And when a long-buried family secret comes to light, he asks Lucy to come to Maine with him to learn about his past. Lucy, of course, agrees, and as they explore a small town in Maine, Lucy reflects on their life together. We learn about their marriage and the relationship they have with each other in the present day.

“Oh William!” is a quiet, character-driven novel. Strout writes with such an understated elegance, and Lucy’s melancholy voice tugs at your heartstrings during even the most seemingly innocuous moments.