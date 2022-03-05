Book review: Revisit 1970s investigations, birth of FBI profiling in 'ShadowMan'

How do you solve a kidnapping, probably a murder, when you have no crime scene, no body, no evidence, no murder weapon and no witnesses? That was the problem facing the Gallatin County Montana Sheriff’s Office when 7-year-old Susie Jaeger disappeared June 25, 1973. Susie had been camping with her family at Headwaters State Park. Four Jaeger children had been sleeping in a tent. In the morning, there was a hole cut into the tent and Susie was gone.

Despite search teams, Susie was not found. The sheriff called the FBI, and Agent Pete Dunbar drove to the park. He spoke with local law enforcement and the distraught family, looking for leads. None panned out.

On Feb. 9, 1974, in nearby Manhattan, Mont., 17-year-old Sandy Smallegan disappeared. At first, authorities thought she was missing. But a week later, authorities searched an abandoned ranch and found Sandy’s car, some blood stains and clothing. And an outdoor burn pit with bone fragments from two people. The FBI was involved again.

In April 1974, Dunbar was at the FBI Academy in Quantico taking a criminal psychology seminar. As soon as the class was over, he met with FBI agents Patrick Mullany, a former New York field agent with degrees in psychology and human behavior, and Howard Teten, an ex-beat cop. Dunbar shared with them what little he knew about the Jaeger and Smallegan cases. Slowly and methodically, they pieced together a “profile” of the killer. The information, which eventually helped solve the cases and find the killer, was the beginning of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, commonly known as the profiling unit.

“ShadowMan” by Ron Franscell is gripping and powerful. Readers meet the killer fairly early on, but the author plays out the hits and misses before the suspect is eventually charged with these crimes (and others). The way the killer toys with Susie’s mother is heartbreaking, yet her stamina and love for her daughter make her a major player in the outcome.

Having worked at the FBI Academy for years, I know the well-deserved reputation of the profiling unit. In movies and TV shows, members often solve their crimes in less than one hour. In this book, we learn that footwork and research by dedicated law enforcement personnel often take months or even years before the victims can rest in peace.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.