Book review: Revisit a classic with new translation of 'The Aeneid'

Dickens, Shakespeare, Chaucer, Dante, Vergil, Homer. What do these authors have in common? They each authored one or more classics. “Great Expectations,” “Hamlet,” “Canterbury Tales,” “Inferno,” “The Aeneid” and the “Odyssey” are books that have survived and are being read hundreds, if not thousands, of years after they were written. Compare these with actual bestsellers from the 1920s, such as “Winter’s Moon” and “Showboat,” written by Hugh Walpole and Edna Ferber, respectively. A hundred years later, the latter books are history, while the true classics live on.

Many readers were probably exposed to some or all these classics in high school or college literature courses, but at a young age, it can be difficult to connect with times and places that are unfamiliar. Too often, once we leave formal education, we forget about the classics and, as with the present reviewer, choose to use our reading time for Jack Reacher. It is a safe prediction that in 2121, nobody will ever have heard of Reacher, but we will still be reading Homer, Shakespeare and Vergil.