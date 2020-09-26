Book review: Root for the villain in 'Hench'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My siblings always tease me because I am not a fan of superhero movies. Given the premise of Natalie Zina Walschots’ début novel, “Hench,” I was not sure I would enjoy this, either. But to my surprise, I loved this novel.

From the outset, Walschots turns the premise of the typical superhero narrative on its head as she tells the story of Anna Tromedlov, a woman who is, simply put, a villain. As the novel opens, readers find Anna seeking temp work as a Hench, otherwise known as a person who provides support for other bigger name super villains. She soon finds work doing data entry for an upcoming villain called Electric Eel. This is the kind of work Anna prefers. It is not dangerous, and she does not have to get her hands dirty.

As time passes, however, Electric Eel becomes increasingly interested in Anna, and she soon finds herself on the sidelines while Electric Eel tests the “Mood Ring” (a mind control device) on the mayor’s son. As with many superhero stories, the hero, Supercollider, bursts in just in the nick of time to save the child. Unfortunately, Anna is severely injured during the encounter. As she slowly and painfully recovers, Anna becomes increasingly interested in quantifying the amount of damage superheroes cause in the ordinary course of their lives. And Anna soon becomes a new type of villain, a villain for the media age.