Book review: Root for the villain in 'Hench'

My siblings always tease me because I am not a fan of superhero movies. Given the premise of Natalie Zina Walschots’ début novel, “Hench,” I was not sure I would enjoy this, either. But to my surprise, I loved this novel.
From the outset, Walschots turns the premise of the typical superhero narrative on its head as she tells the story of Anna Tromedlov, a woman who is, simply put, a villain. As the novel opens, readers find Anna seeking temp work as a Hench, otherwise known as a person who provides support for other bigger name super villains. She soon finds work doing data entry for an upcoming villain called Electric Eel. This is the kind of work Anna prefers. It is not dangerous, and she does not have to get her hands dirty.
As time passes, however, Electric Eel becomes increasingly interested in Anna, and she soon finds herself on the sidelines while Electric Eel tests the “Mood Ring” (a mind control device) on the mayor’s son. As with many superhero stories, the hero, Supercollider, bursts in just in the nick of time to save the child. Unfortunately, Anna is severely injured during the encounter. As she slowly and painfully recovers, Anna becomes increasingly interested in quantifying the amount of damage superheroes cause in the ordinary course of their lives. And Anna soon becomes a new type of villain, a villain for the media age.
I was not sure what to expect from a novel about a villainous data analyst, but Walschots surprised and astonished me at every turn. Although Anna is a villain, readers will find themselves truly rooting for her. She’s a delight—smart, snarky, determined and surprisingly kind. The plot is also utterly escapist and guaranteed to keep readers entertained until the last page.
Though “Hench” is set in a reality very different from our own, Walschots’ novel seems to perfectly fit our times, pulling us away from our current stresses and maintaining a perfect balance of relentless pacing and though-provoking reflections. While “Hench” is obviously concerned with themes related to disability and revenge, Walschots also engages in a pertinent discussion about how the narratives surrounding superheroes contribute to their personas and demonstrates that heroes are instrumental in creating their own villains.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!