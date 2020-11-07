Book review: Ruth Ware rises to new heights with 'One by One'

In quarantine, my sister and I have started reading thrillers together. We read and enjoyed Ruth Ware’s previous novel, “The Turn of the Key,” and when the opportunity arose to read her new book, “One by One,” I leapt at the chance. “The Turn of the Key” is a good novel, but “One by One” is even better. Ware rises to new heights.

Set in a luxurious ski resort in the French Alps, “One by One” tells the story of a floundering tech start-up as company insiders meet to determine the future of the business. To do this, Ware divides the novel into two perspectives. One is a diminutive woman named Liz. She owns a small percentage of the company’s shares. The other, Erin, is a host at the chalet who attends to the guests’ needs, and she provides a sort of fly on the wall view of the interpersonal relationships between each of the guests.