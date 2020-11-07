Book review: Ruth Ware rises to new heights with 'One by One'

In quarantine, my sister and I have started reading thrillers together. We read and enjoyed Ruth Ware’s previous novel, “The Turn of the Key,” and when the opportunity arose to read her new book, “One by One,” I leapt at the chance. “The Turn of the Key” is a good novel, but “One by One” is even better. Ware rises to new heights.
Set in a luxurious ski resort in the French Alps, “One by One” tells the story of a floundering tech start-up as company insiders meet to determine the future of the business. To do this, Ware divides the novel into two perspectives. One is a diminutive woman named Liz. She owns a small percentage of the company’s shares. The other, Erin, is a host at the chalet who attends to the guests’ needs, and she provides a sort of fly on the wall view of the interpersonal relationships between each of the guests.
At first, “One by One” is more intriguing than thrilling as Ware carefully maps the company’s dynamics, showing that there is now a fundamental split between the company’s two co-founders, Topher, and Eva. Topher wishes to keep the company while Eva wants a buyout, and it soon becomes clear that the decision about the company’s fate rests with Liz. And when Eva fails to return from a ski trip, there are, of course, many questions about her fate. Is she dead? And, if so, was it an accident? An avalanche soon makes circumstances even more dire, tensions among the guests at the chalet run high, and more people are killed. Ware points the finger at different characters in turn, and this novel seems to revolve around one question: Who is lying?
Ware again shows herself to be a master of atmosphere, particularly as conditions within the chalet begin to deteriorate. She shows that, for all the luxury and money, something very sinister lurks just beneath the surface. She spends a lot of time critiquing class privilege as well, but the novel’s plot is her main focus. What begins as an interesting story of cooperate intrigue soon morphs into something else entirely, a novel as chilling as the chalet where it is set.
The pulse-pounding concluding act especially makes this a deeply satisfying thriller, perfect for cold evenings ahead.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance writer from Rappahannock County.
