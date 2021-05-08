Book review: Sacrifice, courage and heroism in 'The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba'

My knowledge and understanding of the history I never learned or retained in school continues to expand. I don’t recall ever learning anything about the history of Cuba and its relationship with the U.S.—until I read “The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba” by Chanel Cleeton. Once again, I credit well-researched historical fiction for teaching me.
There are three incredibly courageous women in the forefront of the story. While not all the wonderfully developed characters are real people, those who are not have been created by the author to make the book come alive during actual events. The setting is 1896 in Cuba, and in the Gilded Age in New York City.
Many Cubans are fighting for freedom from Spain, except for the wealthy upper class, who are content with their current conditions. Spanish soldiers are imprisoning revolutionaries, destroying houses, burning crops and killing livestock. Most Cubans have been driven from their homes and placed in dismal reconcentration camps, where illness and starvation were rampant. The conditions left tens of thousands dead. Among the historical figures in the novel are Spanish General Weyler, known as “the Butcher,” and 18-year-old Cuban Evangelica Cisneros, unfairly jailed in a notorious women’s prison, who can be credited with helping to change the course of Cuban history.
In New York, newspaper owners Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst are in a feud to make their papers the biggest in the city. The situation in Cuba becomes one of their biggest stories. This is the age of the birth of yellow journalism, so things do get nasty. Grace Harrington, a strong-willed reporter, approaches both men for a job, and becomes deeply involved with the Cuban situation working for Hearst.
The third heroine is Marina Perez, married to a resistance member off fighting the Spanish, struggling to take care of her daughter and her mother-in-law, yet finding the strength to be part of the revolution herself. The three women are all involved in some way with the attempt to convince the U.S. government to join the Cubans in their fight for freedom.
This was a compelling read, showing patriotism, heroism and sacrifice as a country tried to escape colonization by Spain. Cleeton shows a passion for her subject and drew me right into the story. I will be on the lookout for previous books she has written about the Perez family.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.