Book review: Sacrifice, courage and heroism in 'The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba'

My knowledge and understanding of the history I never learned or retained in school continues to expand. I don’t recall ever learning anything about the history of Cuba and its relationship with the U.S.—until I read “The Most Beautiful Girl in Cuba” by Chanel Cleeton. Once again, I credit well-researched historical fiction for teaching me.

There are three incredibly courageous women in the forefront of the story. While not all the wonderfully developed characters are real people, those who are not have been created by the author to make the book come alive during actual events. The setting is 1896 in Cuba, and in the Gilded Age in New York City.

Many Cubans are fighting for freedom from Spain, except for the wealthy upper class, who are content with their current conditions. Spanish soldiers are imprisoning revolutionaries, destroying houses, burning crops and killing livestock. Most Cubans have been driven from their homes and placed in dismal reconcentration camps, where illness and starvation were rampant. The conditions left tens of thousands dead. Among the historical figures in the novel are Spanish General Weyler, known as “the Butcher,” and 18-year-old Cuban Evangelica Cisneros, unfairly jailed in a notorious women’s prison, who can be credited with helping to change the course of Cuban history.