Book review: Secretary-sleuth tackles new mystery in 'All the Queen's Men'

Britons vote to leave the European Union.

The former host of a reality-TV show wins the American presidency.

And the body of a Buckingham Palace housekeeper is found at the building’s indoor swimming pool.

God save the Queen.

And that’s what Elizabeth II’s assistant private secretary, Rosemary “Rozie” Oshodi, hopes to do in “All the Queen’s Men,” SJ Bennett’s follow-up to last year’s “The Windsor Knot.”

Set in 2016, the novel opens with the queen wondering why a painting that long adorned a wall outside her bedroom has been hanging in a naval official’s office for several years. Puzzled, she asks Rozie, a Briton of Nigerian heritage, to investigate.

Meanwhile, several women who work in the palace have received poison-pen letters, among them the housekeeper, disliked by most of the staff. The police believe she dropped a crystal tumbler, tripped, fell on a shard that opened an artery, and bled out within minutes. But was the fatality really an accident?

London resident Bennett employs her knowledge of the Royal Family’s lives to invest “All the Queen’s Men” with authenticity. Behind-the-scenes Elizabeth and front-line Rozie are, of course, the primary sleuths and the luminaries of the cast, but the author draws even the minor characters with bountiful detail.

And she demonstrates with verve how every business—whether within the palace or in the tiniest shop—can find itself rife with office politics, jealousy and misconduct.

Focusing on a three-decade trail of death and deception, “All the Queen’s Men” deftly blends the interests of crime-fiction fans, Anglophiles and watchers of the Royal Family.

The queen has faced numerous distresses in recent years, not least the death of Prince Philip in 2019, the shadows cast by Prince Andrew’s association with Jeffrey Epstein, and the departure of Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex from royal duties and England itself.

But throughout the entirety of her 70-year reign, she has maintained her steadfast devotion and commitment to her role, as Bennett affirms with panache in this imaginative and inviting whodunit.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.