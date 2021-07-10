Book review: Secrets, suspense and revenge in satisfying sequel 'Silver Tears'

The highest compliment I can pay Camilla Läckberg is that she makes me wish I could read Swedish. I doubt much is lost in translation from Swedish to English, because “Silver Tears” is absolutely riveting in the English translation, but still, any whiff of lost language or nuance makes me wonder if “Silver Tears” is even better in the author’s native tongue.
“Silver Tears” is the sequel to “The Golden Cage,” which introduced the world to Faye Adelheim. Faye came from a mysterious background, rose to prominence as the arm candy of Jack, a wealthy Swedish businessman who built his empire on Faye’s ideas and expertise, only to watch her husband become an adulterer (always a younger and prettier model) who casts her aside when he believes Faye has lost her usefulness. Bad move, Jack.
Faye vows to rise up from the gutter her husband has cast her into, frames her husband for the “murder” of their young daughter Julienne (she’s alive), and forms a company she calls Revenge, which makes her wealthy beyond her or her jail-bound husband’s wildest dreams. As Shakespeare with qualifiers tells us, all is relatively well that ends relatively well. Faye can ride off into the pink Swedish sunset and Läckberg can add another smash hit to her oeuvreand stick her tongue out at Stieg Larsson and Jo Nesbo if she is so inclined as she marches up the bestseller list.
But when an author creates a character such as Faye, there is so much promise that it is rarely fulfilled in one novel. So what is one to do? Write a sequel, of course, and make it better than the first installment.
Even in Sweden, a little rain must fall, and “Silver Tears” opens with a mysterious takeover in the works to steal Faye’s company. Plus there is the little matter of a jail break where Jack escapes.
At this point, I feel a need to interrupt this review and advise any would-be readers of a family newspaper that “Silver Tears” is definitely intended for an adult audience. Beyond the fact that Faye is desirable to many men because of her beauty and wealth, her childhood was far from idyllic and that darkness spills over into her life and her perception of herself. Faye has sexual appetites and Läckberg writes of them in explicit and exacting detail. Some authors have difficulty writing sex well; this is not a problem for Läckberg.
Based upon the portentous ending of “Silver Tears,” there is going to be a third book in the Faye Adelheim series. For this review, I tried to learn my first word of Swedish—unfortunately, “bravo” is the same in both languages.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.