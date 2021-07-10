Book review: Secrets, suspense and revenge in satisfying sequel 'Silver Tears'

But when an author creates a character such as Faye, there is so much promise that it is rarely fulfilled in one novel. So what is one to do? Write a sequel, of course, and make it better than the first installment.

Even in Sweden, a little rain must fall, and “Silver Tears” opens with a mysterious takeover in the works to steal Faye’s company. Plus there is the little matter of a jail break where Jack escapes.

At this point, I feel a need to interrupt this review and advise any would-be readers of a family newspaper that “Silver Tears” is definitely intended for an adult audience. Beyond the fact that Faye is desirable to many men because of her beauty and wealth, her childhood was far from idyllic and that darkness spills over into her life and her perception of herself. Faye has sexual appetites and Läckberg writes of them in explicit and exacting detail. Some authors have difficulty writing sex well; this is not a problem for Läckberg.

Based upon the portentous ending of “Silver Tears,” there is going to be a third book in the Faye Adelheim series. For this review, I tried to learn my first word of Swedish—unfortunately, “bravo” is the same in both languages.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.