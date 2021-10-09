Book review: Seeing isn't believing in Hotchner's profound 'Kissing the Wind'

When I picked up “Kissing the Wind” by A.E. Hotchner, I felt like a was a little late to the party, or rather that I had missed it entirely.

Hotchner died last year at the age of 102 after a 75-year career in writing and editing, and this was my first Hotchner book. He led an interesting life: growing up poor and neglected during the Depression, he ended up working with and for the rich and famous. Hotchner didn’t just write biographies of Ernest Hemingway and Paul Newman, he went game hunting in Africa and started a little salad dressing company with them.

The main character, Chet Tremaine, is a New York lawyer who becomes the victim of a rare disorder called Charles Bonnet syndrome. Patients with this syndrome suffer hallucinations while awake and asleep, such as seeing pine needles all over their food or a parade of children through their homes.

Unlike mental illness, Charles Bonnet syndrome is caused by damage to the optic nerve, and patients can accept that the things they’re seeing aren’t real, though they need help to tell the difference. At first, Chet tries to withdraw from life, but a chance encounter with someone else suffering comparable problems makes him question that decision.