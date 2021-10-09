Book review: Seeing isn't believing in Hotchner's profound 'Kissing the Wind'

When I picked up “Kissing the Wind” by A.E. Hotchner, I felt like a was a little late to the party, or rather that I had missed it entirely.
Hotchner died last year at the age of 102 after a 75-year career in writing and editing, and this was my first Hotchner book. He led an interesting life: growing up poor and neglected during the Depression, he ended up working with and for the rich and famous. Hotchner didn’t just write biographies of Ernest Hemingway and Paul Newman, he went game hunting in Africa and started a little salad dressing company with them.
The main character, Chet Tremaine, is a New York lawyer who becomes the victim of a rare disorder called Charles Bonnet syndrome. Patients with this syndrome suffer hallucinations while awake and asleep, such as seeing pine needles all over their food or a parade of children through their homes.
Unlike mental illness, Charles Bonnet syndrome is caused by damage to the optic nerve, and patients can accept that the things they’re seeing aren’t real, though they need help to tell the difference. At first, Chet tries to withdraw from life, but a chance encounter with someone else suffering comparable problems makes him question that decision.
Though the back of the book says it is based on the author’s experiences, I did not find any confirmation when searching online that Hotchner had Charles Bonnet syndrome. The vivid recounting of Chet’s bizarre hallucinations certainly sound like they were informed by firsthand experience. The book didn’t quite feel like a novel, though, and the main characters didn’t quite sound like modern urbanites in their late 30s and early 40s. Once I decided to read the book as a memoir—whether it was or not—those problems resolved, and I was able to imagine that I was reading about Hotchner’s life around 1960 or so.
Chet’s journey as he struggles to adjust to a life completely changed by the downward drive of a tennis ball is a sobering reminder of how fragile our happy existence really is. Yet this book may be most notable for what it isn’t. It’s not dark and grim; you don’t feel as though you’ve been pulled through the wringer when you put it down. Chet finds happiness. And you gain new appreciation for the simple, yet most profound things in life—that your senses are telling you the truth.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.