Book review: Sister hunts a killer in 'Catch the Sparrow'

I have never understood the attraction to true crime shows or books. My discomfort in the stories (and it is discomfort rather than distaste) even influences how I listen to songs or watch shows that have tangential connections. For instance, I have trouble listening to certain songs from The Beatles’ White Album because of how Charles Manson bastardized them to justify himself to his followers. Conversely, I love the end scene of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…”, despite the gratuitous violence, because in the Tarantino telling, Sharon Tate gets to live.
So “Catch the Sparrow” was not a book I would normally open, and it was likely due to a bit of a bait and switch by the publisher that it caught my attention. The book is being marketed as a woman’s search for her sister’s killer. That is a compelling premise and might be true in a literal sense, but author Rachel Rear never knew her stepsister. When Rear’s mother married the father of Stephanie Kupchynsky, Stephanie had been missing for years and the author never met her. This does not, however, minimize the compelling effect of Rear’s book.
Stephanie was a vibrant music teacher in her 20s, seemingly on the precipice of marriage, when she disappeared. Her father and the small community outside of Rochester, N.Y., were devastated and shocked by her disappearance. The police had little in the way of evidence or suspects in an era before DNA testing or databases were readily available. The investigation languished and laid cold until years later, when two boys discovered bones in a creek on the edge of a farmer’s property. Stephanie was dead, but how she was killed remained a mystery.
Rear does an exceptional job researching Stephanie’s past in an effort to get to know the sister she never met. The portrait that emerges is not as beatific as the missing person photos that were circulated in her community, but then again, most lives would wrinkle a bit under such scrutiny. Stephanie’s relationship with her father, the author’s stepfather, was a difficult one and some of her past relationships with boyfriends were less than ideal and may have contributed to Stephanie’s depression. While a fuller portrait of Stephanie emerges from the author’s digging into her past, the effort also yields potential suspects with possible motives that make the tale more compelling.
It would be a disservice to readers to reveal how Stephanie’s story ends and if the questions surrounding her death are ever answered. True crime stories are rarely as simple as: Stephanie Kupchynsky was murdered. The sister she never knew wants to tell her full story and she does so with chilling effect in “Catch the Sparrow.”
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.