Book review: Sister hunts a killer in 'Catch the Sparrow'

I have never understood the attraction to true crime shows or books. My discomfort in the stories (and it is discomfort rather than distaste) even influences how I listen to songs or watch shows that have tangential connections. For instance, I have trouble listening to certain songs from The Beatles’ White Album because of how Charles Manson bastardized them to justify himself to his followers. Conversely, I love the end scene of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood…”, despite the gratuitous violence, because in the Tarantino telling, Sharon Tate gets to live.

So “Catch the Sparrow” was not a book I would normally open, and it was likely due to a bit of a bait and switch by the publisher that it caught my attention. The book is being marketed as a woman’s search for her sister’s killer. That is a compelling premise and might be true in a literal sense, but author Rachel Rear never knew her stepsister. When Rear’s mother married the father of Stephanie Kupchynsky, Stephanie had been missing for years and the author never met her. This does not, however, minimize the compelling effect of Rear’s book.