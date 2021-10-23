Book review: Son of 'River Runs Through It' author casts for a different set of answers

Forty-five years after its publication, “A River Runs Through It and Other Stories” still holds a special place in the hearts of fly fisherman (or wannabes like this reviewer).
Norman Maclean’s novella beautifully described how an outdoors pursuit for both food and fun brought a spiritual fulfillment to a deeply religious family struggling to reconcile its faith with the afflictions haunting it.
In truth, Maclean’s pursuit didn’t have to be fly fishing. The family could have been painters, sculptures, craftsmen, gardeners or involved in any endeavor that with practice and time becomes an artistry that gives special meaning to the life of the common dabbler.
What mattered were the beautifully crafted sentences and lush descriptions (in this case, the unsullied Montana landscape) set against the context of a changing America that touched the reader’s soul.
Now his son, John Maclean, has filled in the holes of his father’s story with “Home Waters.” Where Norman used his book to make his peace with his past, John’s narrative shows how his dad, like a savvy trout that always avoids the hook, learned to distinguish truth from imitation and pass that wisdom on to the next generation.
John didn’t fall far from the Maclean writing tree. Like his father, the longtime Chicago Tribune writer has an affinity for crafting his experiences in aesthetic tones.
Here he describes a trout: “Westslope cutthroat have a soft, fawn-like beauty. Crimson slashes mark the undersides of the jaw and there’s a light brushstroke of reddish-brown along the white underbelly ... each one [is] a fine piece of art.”
Or recalling his father taking in nature’s splendor: “[Norman] was staring skyward. A crimson sunset spread across the whole of the Blackfoot Valley, the kind of incendiary spectacle that second-rate artists try and always fail to put on canvas. He stood next to the river ... and with his arms outstretched he gazed upward at the sunset with that open, ecstatic expression on his face that arose only in the moments of greatest joy.”
John’s life has far less trauma than Norman’s, but it’s because of that the reader sees Norman’s sorrow was but a low curve on the Maclean family sine wave. John’s success makes us understand, as he says in closing, “life doesn’t stop when you reach a peak [or a nadir]; it moves on as before, just as a river does.”
Jeff Schulze is a sports content editor at The Free Lance–Star.
Jeff Schulze: 540/374-5446