Book review: Son of 'River Runs Through It' author casts for a different set of answers

Forty-five years after its publication, “A River Runs Through It and Other Stories” still holds a special place in the hearts of fly fisherman (or wannabes like this reviewer).

Norman Maclean’s novella beautifully described how an outdoors pursuit for both food and fun brought a spiritual fulfillment to a deeply religious family struggling to reconcile its faith with the afflictions haunting it.

In truth, Maclean’s pursuit didn’t have to be fly fishing. The family could have been painters, sculptures, craftsmen, gardeners or involved in any endeavor that with practice and time becomes an artistry that gives special meaning to the life of the common dabbler.

What mattered were the beautifully crafted sentences and lush descriptions (in this case, the unsullied Montana landscape) set against the context of a changing America that touched the reader’s soul.

Now his son, John Maclean, has filled in the holes of his father’s story with “Home Waters.” Where Norman used his book to make his peace with his past, John’s narrative shows how his dad, like a savvy trout that always avoids the hook, learned to distinguish truth from imitation and pass that wisdom on to the next generation.