Book review: Sophie Kinsella's 'Love Your Life' will make you laugh

Sophie Kinsella is not afraid to tackle the big questions in life, and she does it again with her latest book, “Love your Life.”

You may ask, “Who am I? Where did I come from? What happens after I die?” Close. It’s more like, “Can a vacation fling ever really work out?” and “Can opposites really stay together?” If we’re honest, we’ve probably spent more time thinking about the second group of questions than the first.

Our main character is Ava, who despite being a vegetarian with eclectic tastes in furnishings and an endearing penchant for used items (she “rescues” books), still bears a resemblance to Becky Bloomwood of Shopaholic fame. Impulsive, perhaps slightly ditzy, and prone to mishaps. But that’s OK; we like that character.

In one of her many pursuits-of-the-moment, Ava embarks upon a writer’s retreat at a monastery in Italy, where she meets Matt, who joins the group when his martial arts retreat is canceled. After a week complete with cliff diving, adrenaline and lots of chemistry, the two discover that they both live in London and attempt to take the relationship into the real world.