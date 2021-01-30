Book review: 'Sophomores' an evocative tale of coming of age in suburbia

In reading Sean Desmond’s evocative novel “Sophomores,” it dawned on me that being a teen in the 1980s was no different in eastern Pennsylvania than it was in suburban Texas. Remove the touchstones of the 1980s, though, and Desmond ultimately shows that being a teenaged boy in any era comes with the same hurdles that have always plagued teenage boys of a certain age and ilk. (Up until the novel’s end, I was waiting for the scene where Dan and his friends while away a Friday night playing Dungeons and Dragons and listening to Peter Gabriel-led Genesis. OK, maybe the experiences are universal only to a certain extent.)
Desmond’s protagonist, Dan Malone, is a gifted student at a Jesuit school outside Dallas. Dan does not want his intellect to alienate him further from the hope of one day kissing a girl, but his English teacher Mr. Oglesby is able to slowly pull him from his shell and show Dan that a future exists no matter how trying the world may appear to a sophomore. The importance of such a teacher in anyone’s life cannot be overstated, and the portions of the book spent in Mr. Oglesby’s classroom are some of the best and wittiest.
Where Dan’s experience and my own diverge, fortunately, is on the homefront, where Dan’s mother is a homemaker and his father is an airline executive who gets laid off and seeks solace in that old Irish pillar, the whiskey bottle. His father, Pat, is also suffering from early onset Multiple Sclerosis, so there is no escapism for Dan at home beyond the Bob Dylan cassettes that Mr. Oglesby turns him on to. But even Dylan has trouble soothing the fractures in a marriage being ripped apart by a father’s competing diseases.
When the book diverges from Dan’s story to add depth to Dan’s parents, it is not as strong (perhaps because they are not as relatable as trying to find the right girl to slow dance with for “Stairway to Heaven”), but the writing quality never flags, especially when Desmond is capturing one of Pat’s binges.
“Pat ordered a fresh—Let’s call it third and final—whiskey and studied it. All the unseen motion in that glass, and over time the ice melts, the glass breaks, the bar rots, the building’s mortar cracks, the street sheared by the schist of the island, and it all folds back into the dark, unbearable heat of a planet that winks out after its star decays.”
“Sophomores” is equal parts funny and heart-rending and will be remembered long after high school or last call.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.