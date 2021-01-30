Book review: 'Sophomores' an evocative tale of coming of age in suburbia

In reading Sean Desmond’s evocative novel “Sophomores,” it dawned on me that being a teen in the 1980s was no different in eastern Pennsylvania than it was in suburban Texas. Remove the touchstones of the 1980s, though, and Desmond ultimately shows that being a teenaged boy in any era comes with the same hurdles that have always plagued teenage boys of a certain age and ilk. (Up until the novel’s end, I was waiting for the scene where Dan and his friends while away a Friday night playing Dungeons and Dragons and listening to Peter Gabriel-led Genesis. OK, maybe the experiences are universal only to a certain extent.)

Desmond’s protagonist, Dan Malone, is a gifted student at a Jesuit school outside Dallas. Dan does not want his intellect to alienate him further from the hope of one day kissing a girl, but his English teacher Mr. Oglesby is able to slowly pull him from his shell and show Dan that a future exists no matter how trying the world may appear to a sophomore. The importance of such a teacher in anyone’s life cannot be overstated, and the portions of the book spent in Mr. Oglesby’s classroom are some of the best and wittiest.