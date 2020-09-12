Book review: Spirituality fueled Dorothy Day's life of activism

While perusing books, I paused over a cover showing a woman in a black hat. It set off memories of someone I once knew by name. Her gaze was unfamiliar, but her life wasn’t. Dorothy Day’s name was regularly invoked among a group of Catholic activists I sojourned among in Chicago way back when.
She indeed had a richly fulfilled life (1897–1980), as this splendid biography captures. It fleshes out a spiritual force whose career inspired countless believers. While I had been hovering on faith’s margins, her vocation was flourishing. While job hunting in south Chicago, I was affiliated with the Young Christian Workers. They were welcoming idealists, devoted to handing out union fliers to workers at Marshall Field’s. Social justice and workers’ rights were their rallying cries. Day’s fearless path-breaking inspired such ad-hoc missions.
Lured by New York’s seductive Great White way, I was soon packing off to Broadway—or rather, off-Broadway, for a secular career. Day also pursued her chosen vocation out East. Settled in Greenwich Village, she liaisoned with playwright Eugene O’Neill, thus overlapping my uptown poring over his plays for Modern Drama courses. Small world!
Her astute biographers reveal that for almost 50 years, she was a “great anomaly in American life: an orthodox Catholic and a political radical, a rebel who courted controversy, challenged three generations of young admirers, and willingly went to jail for her beliefs.”
Born into a Midwestern middle-class, Republican, Protestant family, she would come to deem the “New Testament a summons to all believers to fight racism, war, and poverty, or it meant nothing at all.” In New York, she signed on as a reporter for the radical monthly, The Masses. Her first affair was with a charismatic and abusive newsman and led to a pregnancy, an abortion, suicidal depression and lifelong regret. A later lover and pregnancy would bring forth a daughter. She had begun making discreet visits to a local Catholic church, curious about what it “meant to pray and seek a communion with a higher power.” She was baptized in her late 20s and thereafter attended Mass daily. Thus she would prove conservative on some issues, while opposing others, like warfare.
She found a kindred soul in Peter Maurin, a French migrant with fervent convictions. They started a newspaper and opened a “house of hospitality” for the poor and the unemployed during the Depression. In a few years, over 50 houses had opened across the country. So began a decades-long career of spiritually inspired activism. Pope Francis I included her among four “morally exemplary Americans,” beside Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. and Thomas Merton.
Dan Dervin is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
