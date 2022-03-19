Book review: Spooky, profound 'The Book of Cold Cases' may haunt you

I have seen Simone St. James’ books recommended many times. So, I was excited when I saw that her newest novel, “The Book of Cold Cases” was available to review. Now I know that, though this was my first St. James novel, it will not be my last. I loved it.

This paranormal thriller is told in two perspectives. One is that of a true crime writer named Shea who gets more than she asked for when she begins to investigate two unsolved murders that happened in her small town many years ago.

Shea soon begins interviewing a beautiful but possibly manipulative woman named Beth. Though Beth was accused and acquitted of the murders, Shea still wants to hear her side of the story. And Beth, after many years of silence, has finally agreed to be interviewed. Shea meets Beth in her old family home, where she soon discovers that something is not quite right. Strange and inexplicable things happen in the house. And as Beth tells the story of her privileged but ultimately loveless childhood, long undiscussed family secrets come to the fore.

Although the situation feels increasingly dangerous, Shea for reasons initially unclear, feels obsessed with solving the case. And by the end of the novel, it becomes apparent that her life is in jeopardy.

St. James shows a talent for developing her characters. Shea and Beth jump off the page, and St. James uses the plight of these women to interrogate societal standards of (one assumes white) womanhood.

Though there is some intellectual commentary, “The Book of Cold Cases” is one of the most engrossing thrillers I have read in a long time.

Like any good thriller, the plot of this book starts quickly, and St. James maintains the tension throughout. Shea is constantly aware, when interviewing Beth, that she may not be telling the truth, and the reader is right there with her, on tenterhooks, waiting for the next unexpected revelation.

Though I have read other thrillers in which supernatural elements played a key role, St. James’ take on this popular trope was so spooky that I had trouble sleeping after the novel was done.

Since I have read this profoundly unsettling thriller, I have not been able to stop thinking about it, and I am sure other readers will find themselves feeling equally haunted—in more ways than one.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance book reviewer from Rappahannock County.