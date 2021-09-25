 Skip to main content
Book review: Stafford author serves up another hit with 'Redemption'
Book review: Stafford author serves up another hit with 'Redemption'

Redemption

“Redemption,” a new novel from longtime Stafford County resident and prolific author Traci Hunter Abramson, has something for everyone: hostage rescue, mass shootings, Russian interference in a U.S. election, psychological manipulation, love interests, and, to top it off, the story is set in Virginia.

This book is the 11th installment in Abramson’s ongoing Saint Squad series, but readers unfamiliar with the prior books will still enjoy this as a stand-alone. Having read this now seems to call, in fact, for further exploration of the earlier books in the series, which focuses on a group of U.S. Navy SEALS. The author has a background in the CIA, and her experiences permeate this latest story.

Unfortunately, recapping the details of the story in this review will give away some of the suspense created by the author. The initial few pages assume a certain level of knowledge of the characters, but once into the body of the work, the suspense is maintained.

“Redemption” is an entertaining read.

Alfred M. King is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.

More Information

REDEMPTION

By Traci Hunter Abramson

(Covenant Communications, $16.99, 314 pages)

Published: Sept. 20, 2021

