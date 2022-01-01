Book review: 'Still Life' a beautiful tale of friendship, loyalty, love

With the year we’ve just had, and the one we are facing, a book full of wonder and love and terrific writing might be the best medicine right now.

This story begins in 1944, in the Tuscan hills near Florence. A British solider, who has come north from Africa and Sicily to this place and time, gives a ride to an art historian who is trying to help save masterpieces lost or damaged in the war. He is Ulysses, numerical age 24 but much older due to the action he’s seen. She is Evelyn, numerical age 64, but younger in spirit and attitude. Their chance meeting will reverberate across four decades with a fascinating array of characters.

The novel looks into the intricacies of friendship, family, loyalty and love. Those closest in blood are often not the ones we turn to as we face life’s challenges. Ulysses, for example, is married to Peg, but while he was fighting to make the world safer, she made her bed softer for another man who left her, and the result is a girl named Alys. Add to this dysfunctional group a cranky pub owner (Col), a lonely old man (Cressy) and a talking parrot (Claude). And many others.