Book review: Stockman shows how loss of work makes Americans question their purpose .. and their nation

For readers of a certain age, the lyrics of an obscure Bruce Springsteen song may run through the mind like a cable news crawl when reading Farah Stockman’s “American Made”:

“... Factory takes his hearing, factory gives him life,

the work, the working, just the working life ...”

The lazy can opt for the stanzas of The Boss’ “Factory” rather than absorb this Pulitzer Prize-winner’s first book. Both hail the dignity a job gives an individual, and both examine the price the working class pays laboring in blue-collar occupations.

But the song is a quasi-salute to those accepting a life filled with sweat-soaked shirts and calloused hands. Stockman’s book asks deeper questions. Among them: what becomes of those accustomed to physical toil when the thing that gives them purpose in life—their jobs—evaporates?

The New York Times reporter was making regular forays to Indiana in covering the 2016 election and Donald Trump’s subsequent triumph where she made connections with steel workers at Indianapolis’ Rexnord plant. Here, she examines three of them: a single mother dealing with one domestic crisis after another; an African American manager who longs to create and operate his own business; and an aging union devotee, who can’t convince younger colleagues of the need to be tough with executives.

The lives of these Midwesterners are filled with more pain and sorrow than pride and joy, and Stockman’s narrative is glum. The lone lifeline that keeps all three going is their good-paying gig making ballbearings—until the corporate honchos decide to move the plant to labor cost-friendly Mexico. Suddenly, the dream of a stable middle-class existence becomes a mirage to the newly unemployed.

The real story here is not the Indy trio, but Stockman herself. The product of a privledged upbringing, she realizes her bedrock principles, values and beliefs no longer jibe with what she’s seeing. Through her experiences, the reader—to paraphrase a Depeche Mode song—tries walking in blue-collar shoes.

In reading this book, those of us with East Coast sensibilities will get a sense for why anger is brewing in the heartland. “American Made” is an eye-opening journey into another side of America, and it helps to explain why there are such divisions in the country now. And it’s nothing to sing about.

Jeff Schulze is a night sports content editor with The Free Lance–Star.