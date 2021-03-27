Book review: 'Sunflower Sisters' a story of women's strength in wartime

Martha Hall Kelly hit the jackpot when she first learned about Caroline Ferriday, a main character in her WWII-era novel, “Lilac Girls.” But Caroline was not the first incredibly brave, caring and independent woman in her family.

While researching Caroline in carefully preserved papers and letters at Bellamy–Ferriday House, Kelly found the Woolsey sisters, coming to know them through family letters. There were seven daughters, one son and a widowed mother willing to let her girls drop the restrictions of New York society and make their lives meaningful during the Civil War and beyond.

“Sunflower Sisters” is like a tapestry of the women of those times—the Woolsey women volunteering in a number of ways, but primarily as nurses, with daughter Georgiana leading the way. Female nurses were not wanted or appreciated by the world of male doctors and nurses who scorned them, but Georgy, narrator of the Union part of the story, and Eliza made their way from New York, to Washington, D.C., then a hospital ship off the coast and a field hospital in Maryland, finally spending three weeks nursing soldiers on the battlefield at Gettysburg.