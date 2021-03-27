Book review: 'Sunflower Sisters' a story of women's strength in wartime

Martha Hall Kelly hit the jackpot when she first learned about Caroline Ferriday, a main character in her WWII-era novel, “Lilac Girls.” But Caroline was not the first incredibly brave, caring and independent woman in her family.
While researching Caroline in carefully preserved papers and letters at Bellamy–Ferriday House, Kelly found the Woolsey sisters, coming to know them through family letters. There were seven daughters, one son and a widowed mother willing to let her girls drop the restrictions of New York society and make their lives meaningful during the Civil War and beyond.
“Sunflower Sisters” is like a tapestry of the women of those times—the Woolsey women volunteering in a number of ways, but primarily as nurses, with daughter Georgiana leading the way. Female nurses were not wanted or appreciated by the world of male doctors and nurses who scorned them, but Georgy, narrator of the Union part of the story, and Eliza made their way from New York, to Washington, D.C., then a hospital ship off the coast and a field hospital in Maryland, finally spending three weeks nursing soldiers on the battlefield at Gettysburg.
The other threads in this tapestry, the Southern women, have two narrators, both based on compilations of real people Kelly encountered in her research: Jemma, a slave on a Maryland plantation who’s determined to gain her freedom, and Anne–May Wilson, her cruel mistress, a woman with not one redeeming quality that I could find. Jemma and Georgy cross paths at Gettysburg, and their lives change dramatically.
Kelly’s prose flows beautifully across every page, bringing to life the women impacted by the horrific war that tore apart the country and countless families.
The characters really come to life, with me falling in love with some and despising others. Sunflowers play a wonderful role in the narrative—they were used by the Underground Railroad to warn fleeing slaves of danger.
Much of “Sunflower Sisters” is heartbreaking, from the ravages of war to the mistreatment of slaves, but there is also much hope and joy in the courage, fortitude and victories of those courageous and determined to succeed and survive, much like in “Lilac Girls” and “Lost Roses,” whose heroines endured the first World War. Quite a family, well worth getting to know.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor for The Free Lance–Star.