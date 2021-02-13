Book review: Suspenseful novels tell story of 'The Invisible Woman'

Virginia Hall was a remarkable woman. She is the subject of Erika Robuck’s “The Invisible Woman,” a book I found nearly impossible to put down. She had a number of aliases during World War II—The Limping Lady, Diane, Marie, La Madone and Artemis—but would not reveal her real name to anyone for the sake of her safety and theirs.

Virginia was born into Maryland society, but the débutante life was never for her. Even though a hunting accident left her with a prosthetic leg which she called “Cuthbert,” she headed to Europe and, as a volunteer with the SOE, became a leader in the French Resistance, using the disguise of an old peasant woman as she moved across France with her wireless radio, training resistance groups (known as the maquis) and guiding planes to drop supplies for them. She traveled from Paris to the Pyrenees in treacherous times.

Although she tried valiantly to avoid becoming emotionally involved with the volunteers and their families, her heartbreak was undeniable any time there was a capture or loss. Hall was incredibly brave and in awe of the selfless courage and sacrifice the French demonstrated as they worked and fought alongside her. Ordinary people showed extraordinary bravery in harrowing circumstances.

It is obvious that Robuck undertook extensive research in preparation for writing this heart-pounding, suspenseful book. Her admiration for Hall and her compatriots is apparent throughout the telling of the story of the only civilian woman in World War II to receive the Distinguished Service Cross. Her efforts have produced an emotional, engaging read and a magnificent testament to this woman who finally seems to be being getting recognition for her valiant efforts during World War II, as she played an instrumental role in driving the Nazis out of France.

Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.