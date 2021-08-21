Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker.
The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
It has been a long time since I have experienced such Zeitgeist in reading a novel. In fact, the last time I recall such a personal connection to a book was when I read “Catcher in the Rye” for the first time. “Wayward” is a special novel where Spiotta shows an uncanny ability to peer into the corners of lives and pull at the one thread that will unravel the entirety of an existence.
“In your whole life, only in young childhood, and only if you were very fortunate, could you get a measure of innocence—a time free of knowing what will come, of what must come. Those moments, that simple engagement of only what was wonderful about being alive, that love, really, would be at the center of you forever, deep inside, you would have this tender core that believed everything would be okay.”
That passage was painfully true when I read it the first time and made me want to call my mother. It was equally poignant when I returned to the novel to quote it in this review and, again, made me want to call my mother. We all now know what must come and yet Spiotta’s antagonist, Sam, tries to find meaning in a life that has become impossibly grim after the election of Donald Trump.
As Sam reflects on her own life, she realizes hers is a life of mundanity. She does not want for anything and her husband provides her with a dreamed-of life in the suburbs and her teenage daughter is a marvel, but she cannot find significance or stave off the inevitably of the body’s decline as America is about to be made great again. So she leaves her husband and the suburbs and buys a fixer-upper in the city of Syracuse.
Of course, the grass is not greener and, in fact, there is far less of it in the city. Sam is indeed wayward, but Spiotta powerfully reminds us that we all are searching for an innocence that we lost long ago.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.