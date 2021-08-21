Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker.

The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”

It has been a long time since I have experienced such Zeitgeist in reading a novel. In fact, the last time I recall such a personal connection to a book was when I read “Catcher in the Rye” for the first time. “Wayward” is a special novel where Spiotta shows an uncanny ability to peer into the corners of lives and pull at the one thread that will unravel the entirety of an existence.