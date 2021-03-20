Book review: Tale of crown and crime will delight mystery lovers, anglophiles alike

Elizabeth II, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.

And extremely private detective.

Welcome to “The Windsor Knot”—the first in a projected series by SJ Bennett.

Set at Windsor Castle in 2016, just before Elizabeth’s 90th birthday, the novel opens with a small party she’s giving for friends. But the festive atmosphere crashes the next morning when Maxsim Brodsky is found hanging in a wardrobe.

Initially thought to be a suicide or an accident, Brodsky’s death is soon determined to be murder. First believed to be simply a talented young pianist, he’s soon revealed as an activist against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Could Putin have inserted an agent in the Queen’s favorite residence? Or are other entities at work?

Frustrated by an investigation led by the MI5 chief, a man Elizabeth considers an imbecile, the Queen, with help from her assistant private secretary, Nigerian native Rozie Oshodi, looks further into Brodsky’s death.