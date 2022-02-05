Book review: Teen chess champ turns vampire hunter in local author's 'Hidden City'

Nerdy New York City high-schooler Stacy Goldman has everything she could want: a loving family, supportive friends and academic prowess. Her passion is chess, and she competes in tournaments regularly, often emerging as a victor.
Yet, Stacy’s close-knit world unravels after the tragic events of 9/11. Her father, seeing the grief and shock that his family experiences after the attacks, decides to relocate his family to Virginia’s capital city. In Richmond, she is slowly introduced to a world her rational and sensible mind had never seriously considered: the world of vampires and the occult. So begins Fredericksburg-area author J.S. Furlong’s “Hidden City,” the first book in her “The Unimaginables” series.
After enrolling in the challenging St. Ignatius’ College Preparatory Academy, Stacy finds two new friends: tall, athletic and beautiful Finder and hulking, charming and somewhat goofy Tully. This welcoming couple helps her accept her new life in Richmond.
After Stacy finds a man embracing and biting a swooning woman in an alley, seeing blood drip from her chin, the two reveal a dark secret hidden in the depths of the city’s history: Richmond is home to vampires.
Finder and Tully are hunters of these undead creatures, sworn to staking them and ending their unholy lives. The extremely logical Stacy cannot fathom such a world; in her rational and ordered reality, such beings are regulated to the realms of fantasy and horror. As the novel progresses and the supernatural starts to become normal in her daily life, she begins to question her stalwart reasoning.
“Hidden City” takes the reader down a rabbit hole, where conventional and accepted truths are gradually unwound. It begs the question: What if? What if you saw a romantic couple kissing in a remote location, ruby blood trickling down one’s neck? What if your friends claimed that they were honor bound to hunt and destroy these dreaded monsters? What if, in an attempt to ascertain the veracity of the situation, the person you reached out to for an explanation of what happened in that remote location admitted—quite frankly—that they were a creature of the night?
David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.