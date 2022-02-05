Book review: Teen chess champ turns vampire hunter in local author's 'Hidden City'

Nerdy New York City high-schooler Stacy Goldman has everything she could want: a loving family, supportive friends and academic prowess. Her passion is chess, and she competes in tournaments regularly, often emerging as a victor.

Yet, Stacy’s close-knit world unravels after the tragic events of 9/11. Her father, seeing the grief and shock that his family experiences after the attacks, decides to relocate his family to Virginia’s capital city. In Richmond, she is slowly introduced to a world her rational and sensible mind had never seriously considered: the world of vampires and the occult. So begins Fredericksburg-area author J.S. Furlong’s “Hidden City,” the first book in her “The Unimaginables” series.

After enrolling in the challenging St. Ignatius’ College Preparatory Academy, Stacy finds two new friends: tall, athletic and beautiful Finder and hulking, charming and somewhat goofy Tully. This welcoming couple helps her accept her new life in Richmond.

After Stacy finds a man embracing and biting a swooning woman in an alley, seeing blood drip from her chin, the two reveal a dark secret hidden in the depths of the city’s history: Richmond is home to vampires.