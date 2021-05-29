Book review: 'The Absolutist' an achingly beautiful WWI-era novel not to be missed

As some readers may know, some of my recent book reviews have had a corresponding video review on Fredericksburg.com. I’m not sure how many “clicks” they generate (so thank you if you’ve watched any of them), but I do try to make them remotely entertaining and that generally requires a book that lends itself to a lighter side that I can employ in the short video review. John Boyne’s “The Absolutist” does not lend itself to a lighter side.

“The Absolutist” was originally published 10 years ago and has been rereleased as a paperback. The cynic in me would see a publisher simply trying to cash in on the Boyne brand after a number of his recent titles have done well and established him as a writer to be read or, in this case, reread. However, there is nothing to be cynical about in “The Absolutist” and the publisher should be applauded for extending this gift to readers who missed it the first time around.

The novel is set during World War I, where 17-year old Tristan Sadler joins the British army with the hope of escaping a life where he is condemned by family and friends for a simple act of affection that was considered abhorrent at that time. The last words from his father before he begins boot camp are his sincere wish that the Germans shoot and kill his son at first sight. Such storylines do not lend themselves to light video book review fare.