Book review: 'The Absolutist' an achingly beautiful WWI-era novel not to be missed

As some readers may know, some of my recent book reviews have had a corresponding video review on Fredericksburg.com. I’m not sure how many “clicks” they generate (so thank you if you’ve watched any of them), but I do try to make them remotely entertaining and that generally requires a book that lends itself to a lighter side that I can employ in the short video review. John Boyne’s “The Absolutist” does not lend itself to a lighter side.
“The Absolutist” was originally published 10 years ago and has been rereleased as a paperback. The cynic in me would see a publisher simply trying to cash in on the Boyne brand after a number of his recent titles have done well and established him as a writer to be read or, in this case, reread. However, there is nothing to be cynical about in “The Absolutist” and the publisher should be applauded for extending this gift to readers who missed it the first time around.
The novel is set during World War I, where 17-year old Tristan Sadler joins the British army with the hope of escaping a life where he is condemned by family and friends for a simple act of affection that was considered abhorrent at that time. The last words from his father before he begins boot camp are his sincere wish that the Germans shoot and kill his son at first sight. Such storylines do not lend themselves to light video book review fare.
During training, Tristan befriends another young soldier, Will, who gradually becomes jaded to the hypocrisy of war and refuses to fight. Conscientious objectors generally became stretcher bearers with a life expectancy measured in hours, not years, so Will knows that voicing his dissent is likely a death sentence.
Boyne intersperses the war portions of the novel with Tristan’s post-war trip to Norwich to deliver letters to Will’s sister and try to explain to her what befell her brother and what he felt for Will. During the brief visit, Tristan realizes that there is no absolution for himself or easing of the family’s pain.
“I sat down again, wishing I had never been brought here. It was if I had walked onstage into the middle of a dramatic play, where the other characters are already engaged in a battle that has been going on for some years but which only now, upon my arrival, is allowed to reach a climax.”
A video review of “The Absolutist” may prove impossible, but even this written review is difficult because there are twists that should not be revealed for fear of spoiling the emotional impact of this achingly beautiful novel. It is a novel not to be forgotten, and thanks to the publisher, we have another reminder.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance reviewer in Spotsylvania County.