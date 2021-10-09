Book review: 'The Book of Magic' is a spellbinding finale

“Some stories begin at the beginning and others begin at the end, but all the best stories begin in a library.”

“The Book of Magic” is definitely one of the best books I’ve read in some time. Libraries, books and librarians are vital elements of the spellbinding finale to Alice Hoffman’s “Practical Magic” series. Libraries have always been a special place for me.

The book begins with the appearance of the deathwatch beetle in the Owens Library in Salem, a sign of troubling times to come. It will not be the only one to appear in this story.

“Magic Lessons” gave us the story behind Maria’s curse on her descendants bringing tragedy to all who dared to love, as was seen in “The Rules of Magic.”

Hoffman’s lyrical prose and bewitching storytelling portray vivid, unforgettable characters throughout the final volume, as the family travels the world to destroy the curse.

Those who embrace witchcraft and those who spurn it are united by their love of family and determination to save one of their own from the lure of dark magic. But there are others who want nothing but to stop them, and they are forced to navigate the crooked path between the light and the dark.