Book review: 'The Dark Queens' lays out complicated history of two legendary rulers

Historically, women have wielded minimal power throughout the ages, even among queens and empresses. While extraordinary exceptions have occurred, for the most part, royal consorts were kept behind an unrelenting wall of virtue, piety and obedience. They existed to continue the royal dynasties through their progeny, not to expand royal domains or increase the prestige of their respective countries.

Shelley Puhak’s “The Dark Queens” recounts the incredible story of two women, each rising to become queens in 6th-century Merovingian France. Puhak relays an astounding history where these women guided the destinies of their nations.

Brunhild was a Visigoth princess from Spain, wed to Sigebert of Austrasia. One of the first recorded attempts at a foreign political alliance, this marriage had the goal of bringing an external power to aid the throne; now their country was defended by two sovereignties instead of one. Attractive, intelligent and well-read, she defended her husband’s rights and lands, even going so far as to expand their foreign alliances and correspondences.

Fredegund, a former palace slave, wed Brunhild’s husband’s brother, Chilperic, and ruled as queen of Neustria. This beguiling woman wed the king one week after the death of his former wife—Brunhild’s sister—after her convenient and unexpected death. Brunhild would never forget this treacherous event.

Thus began a bloody and violent age of vengeance and warfare, all too common throughout history.

While it was common for brothers to fight and raid each other’s lands, Sigebert and Chilperic’s conflicts were especially violent, complicated and full of treachery, spurred on by the machinations of their creative wives. Bribes, poison and subterfuge began to be used extensively during this time period. One queen even rode out to war with her army, inspiring her men, defeating her enemy and returning in triumph—something unimaginable for one of her station during that era.

The complicated and intertwined history of Brunhild and Fredegund is a fascinating read for lovers of early Medieval history.

“The Dark Queens” is filled with an abundance of knowledge of the time period, providing the reader with an understanding of the world that these queens ruled their kingdoms. The actions of these legendary women went on to inspire countless women throughout history, granting them a vision of rising out of their pliant positions into ones of true power and authority.

David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.