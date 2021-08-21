Book review: 'The Eternal Audience of One' a brave, intelligent coming-of-age tale

When Remy Ngamije’s début novel “The Eternal Audience of One” was pitched to me as “reminiscent of Zadie Smith and Michael Chabon,” I was not sure what to think. I usually take name drops with a grain of salt, but in this case the comparison is quite apt. This contemporary African bildungsroman did not disappoint.
“The Eternal Audience of One” follows Seraphin, a young man with Rwandan heritage living in Namibia who, more than anything, wishes to escape the quiet town where he grew up. Starting around the new year, just weeks before he will return to South Africa to finish his last year of law school, this intelligent and graceful novel follows Seraphin as he struggles to discover what kind of man he is.
Though “The Eternal Audience of One” is not a narrative with dual timelines, there are frequent flashbacks in which Ngamije tells not only Seraphins’s story but also that of his parents, who fled Rwanda with their children during the civil war. Ngamije uses their stories to dig into the political issues facing the Rwandan diaspora, and Ngamije also explores what it is like to be black in post-Apartheid South Africa. Because of this, it is easy for readers to understand Seraphin. He is an incredibly well-developed and seems to pop off the page. And while he often makes bad decisions, Ngamije’s portrayal of an angry and conflicted young man feels poignant and true.
Like Zadie Smith, Ngamije has written quite an intellectual novel in which the racial politics are a central theme, and like Smith’s “White Teeth, “The Eternal Audience of One is perfect for classrooms. And yet Ngamije has created something entirely his own. I have heard it said that Western readers are often told one story of Africa. But “The Eternal Audience of One” adds something unique and urgently needed to the canon, a brave and post-modern coming-of-age novel.
Ultimately though, Ngamije’s gift is to show us that, although this novel is urgent and timely, Seraphin’s struggle to learn how to live in a harsh world is timeless. Although Seraphin attempts to break away from his parents, Ngamije shows us the folly in this. He demonstrates instead that acknowledging one’s roots can be healing and redemptive.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.