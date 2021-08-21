Book review: 'The Eternal Audience of One' a brave, intelligent coming-of-age tale

When Remy Ngamije’s début novel “The Eternal Audience of One” was pitched to me as “reminiscent of Zadie Smith and Michael Chabon,” I was not sure what to think. I usually take name drops with a grain of salt, but in this case the comparison is quite apt. This contemporary African bildungsroman did not disappoint.

“The Eternal Audience of One” follows Seraphin, a young man with Rwandan heritage living in Namibia who, more than anything, wishes to escape the quiet town where he grew up. Starting around the new year, just weeks before he will return to South Africa to finish his last year of law school, this intelligent and graceful novel follows Seraphin as he struggles to discover what kind of man he is.

Though “The Eternal Audience of One” is not a narrative with dual timelines, there are frequent flashbacks in which Ngamije tells not only Seraphins’s story but also that of his parents, who fled Rwanda with their children during the civil war. Ngamije uses their stories to dig into the political issues facing the Rwandan diaspora, and Ngamije also explores what it is like to be black in post-Apartheid South Africa. Because of this, it is easy for readers to understand Seraphin. He is an incredibly well-developed and seems to pop off the page. And while he often makes bad decisions, Ngamije’s portrayal of an angry and conflicted young man feels poignant and true.