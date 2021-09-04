 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book review: 'The Last Chance Library' a must-read for book lovers
0 comments

Book review: 'The Last Chance Library' a must-read for book lovers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Last Chance Library

The Last Chance Library

Freya Sampson has written a charming novel called “The Last Chance Library,” which is like a warm hug for bookworms and bibliophiles. I doubt libraries have ever been appreciated more than during the past COVID-19 lockdowns, and I doubt that our affection for them has ever been expressed better than in this novel.

June Jones was practically raised in the Chalcot library, where her mother worked. When her mother became ill, June postponed her plans to head to college and stayed home to care for her. When her mother passed away, June became a bit of a recluse and couldn’t bring herself to leave the small English village. She did obtain a job in the library, but remained shy and socially awkward, spending the rest of her time at home with her books and her cat, Alan Bennett.

When the library is named among six English libraries being considered for closure, June musters some courage and rallies the quirky cadre of devoted library patrons to fight for the library—including Franklin, a young child whose world opens up when he gets a library card; the feisty Mrs. B., who seems to live for protest; and gentle, elderly Sampson.

I had trouble putting this book down, I was so engaged with the characters.

I loved every single person Sampson created in Chalcot. I laughed and teared up, cheered and booed. She has created a world of kindness, the strength of community spirit, safe havens, and the magic of the world of books. It’s a world for those who cherish books and reading.

Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.

More Information

THE LAST CHANCE LIBRARY

By Freya Sampson

(Berkley, $26, 336 pages)

Published: Aug. 31, 2021

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook split after three years of marriage

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey
Arts

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

Wayward” is a special novel where Spiotta shows an uncanny ability to peer into the corners of lives and pull at the one thread that will unravel the entirety of an existence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert