Book review: 'The Last Chance Library' a must-read for book lovers

Freya Sampson has written a charming novel called “The Last Chance Library,” which is like a warm hug for bookworms and bibliophiles. I doubt libraries have ever been appreciated more than during the past COVID-19 lockdowns, and I doubt that our affection for them has ever been expressed better than in this novel.

June Jones was practically raised in the Chalcot library, where her mother worked. When her mother became ill, June postponed her plans to head to college and stayed home to care for her. When her mother passed away, June became a bit of a recluse and couldn’t bring herself to leave the small English village. She did obtain a job in the library, but remained shy and socially awkward, spending the rest of her time at home with her books and her cat, Alan Bennett.

When the library is named among six English libraries being considered for closure, June musters some courage and rallies the quirky cadre of devoted library patrons to fight for the library—including Franklin, a young child whose world opens up when he gets a library card; the feisty Mrs. B., who seems to live for protest; and gentle, elderly Sampson.

I had trouble putting this book down, I was so engaged with the characters.

I loved every single person Sampson created in Chalcot. I laughed and teared up, cheered and booed. She has created a world of kindness, the strength of community spirit, safe havens, and the magic of the world of books. It’s a world for those who cherish books and reading.

Sandy Mahaffey is former Books editor with The Free Lance–Star.