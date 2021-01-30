Book review: 'The Liar's Dictionary' is a mystery to satisfy lexicon lovers

Years ago, a book called “The Broken Teaglass” whetted my appetite for mysteries about dictionaries. Now, finally, another book has come along to bring the genre total to two.

“The Liar’s Dictionary” is set in London and follows a tried-and-true plot device, alternating between past and present. The present: a young woman is tasked with digitizing the uncompleted Swansby encyclopedic dictionary for the last remaining Swansby heir as his gift and legacy to the world. The past: a young lexicographer, Peter Winceworth, working alongside dozens of other employees at Swansby House in its heyday in 1899, finds himself bored at work and disappointed in love.

Winceworth entertains himself by creating mountweazels, or made-up words inserted by editors to detect when their work has been copied illegally. He has no intention of doing anything with them at first. It’s when life seems to hand Winceworth a few too many bad turns that he seeks to make his mark on the world by inserting the fictitious words in with the real ones. He wonders when some future lexicographer will eventually notice—maybe five years, or 100.