Years ago, a book called “The Broken Teaglass” whetted my appetite for mysteries about dictionaries. Now, finally, another book has come along to bring the genre total to two.
“The Liar’s Dictionary” is set in London and follows a tried-and-true plot device, alternating between past and present. The present: a young woman is tasked with digitizing the uncompleted Swansby encyclopedic dictionary for the last remaining Swansby heir as his gift and legacy to the world. The past: a young lexicographer, Peter Winceworth, working alongside dozens of other employees at Swansby House in its heyday in 1899, finds himself bored at work and disappointed in love.
Winceworth entertains himself by creating mountweazels, or made-up words inserted by editors to detect when their work has been copied illegally. He has no intention of doing anything with them at first. It’s when life seems to hand Winceworth a few too many bad turns that he seeks to make his mark on the world by inserting the fictitious words in with the real ones. He wonders when some future lexicographer will eventually notice—maybe five years, or 100.
Mallory is that future lexicographer who searches through old stacks of index cards to root out the fake ones. As she pieces the clues together, both storylines build to surprise endings, as a good mystery should.
The book’s biggest fans may not be mystery lovers, though, but those of us who’ve read pages of the dictionary when there was nothing else to do, or who argue over which pronunciation is the preferred.
But clever intersecting plotlines and facility with language aside, what should not be overlooked is the author’s ability to create characters, especially from the past, who feel contemporary. Williams avoids the all-too-common flaw of the jarring sound of modern speech patterns coming from the Victorian characters. At the same time, Winceworth’s struggles with dissatisfaction and ennui at work mirror Mallory’s, reminding us that the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Another of the novel’s themes is deceit, from the covert to the overt, from the failure to show our true selves to the blatant fiction of displaying a false one, and why it is that some of us feel uneasy about the slightest untruth while others blithely engage in dupery. In the end, for both characters, the truth does set them free.
