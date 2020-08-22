Book review: 'The Lost Jewels' is a historical fiction gem

There is something very appealing about a well-written novel that skillfully weaves the past and present, especially when there is a little known nugget of history woven deftly through its story. “The Lost Jewels” by Kirsty Manning is just such a book.
American jewelry historian Kate Kirby is asked to travel to London to research and write a paper regarding the “Cheapside Hoard”—Manning’s nugget. The Hoard is a famous cache of 500 pieces of precious jewelry and gemstones discovered buried in a London basement by workmen in 1912. Kate and photographer Marcus Holt head to the Museum of London for a private viewing of the Cheapside collection owned by the museum.
Kate’s great-grandmother, Essie, lived in squalid conditions with her mother, sister Gertie, brother Fred and twin sisters Flora and Maggie. Their mother had plummeted into a drunken stupor after the death of their father and never recovered. The children were fortunate to have caring landlords, but still struggled to earn money for food and to try to keep the girls in school. Essie is watching Fred and some of his friends working with the crew demolishing a building in the Cheapside area of London, which in the 1600s had been a center for the gold, silver and gemstones arriving from around the world, when the gemstones were discovered buried in the dirt. Slight of hand placed some of them in pockets, including Fred’s.
Kate adored Essie, and cherished the few mementos she had from her: a pair of earrings and a number of lovely sketches, including one resembling a ring in the museum’s collection. Kate decides to focus on the ring for her research, so she and Marcus head to Goloconda, India, the suspected source of the diamond in the ring.
Essie’s London is in turmoil—suffragettes have taken to the streets and the world is on the brink of World War I. The picture Manning paints of her life is vivid and heartbreaking. The research uncovers fascinating stories of the gems, even traveling back to 1666 London and Golconda.
“The Lost Jewels” pulled me into its worlds very quickly. The first time she took me back to the 1600s, I was a bit confused, but it didn’t take me long to adjust. The story is engaging, the characters well-developed and I found learning more about the gemstones fascinating. I highly recommend it.
Sandy Mahaffey is former Book editor at The Free Lance–Star.
