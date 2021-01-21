Book review: 'The Lost Manuscript' celebrates the power of books

On a short trip to Brittany in 2016, Parisian Anne–Lise Briard finds the manuscript of a novel in a hotel nightstand.

Intrigued, she reads it, loves it and mails it to the address she finds on a card within it.

To her surprise, she receives a letter from Sylvestre Fahmer, who tells her he lost the then-unfinished manuscript on a trip from France to Canada in 1983. To her amazement, he reveals that he did not write the second half.

So begins Cathy Bonidan’s second novel, “The Lost Manuscript”—a tale narrated through letters.

Anne-Lise attempts to trace the book’s journey through many hands from Montreal to Brittany—and to learn who “completed” it.

During her search, she encounters others equally as affected by the book. Among them are her longtime friend Maggy, a reclusive writer and illustrator of children’s books; William Grant, a professional poker player; David Aguilhon, an imprisoned bank robber; and Elvire Lheureux, a recovering addict.

As the narrative continues, Sylvestre’s novel touches each character and changes lives. Nahima Reza, for instance, agrees to meet her son—conceived in rape—after abandoning him at birth.