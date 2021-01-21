Book review: 'The Lost Manuscript' celebrates the power of books

On a short trip to Brittany in 2016, Parisian Anne–Lise Briard finds the manuscript of a novel in a hotel nightstand.
Intrigued, she reads it, loves it and mails it to the address she finds on a card within it.
To her surprise, she receives a letter from Sylvestre Fahmer, who tells her he lost the then-unfinished manuscript on a trip from France to Canada in 1983. To her amazement, he reveals that he did not write the second half.
So begins Cathy Bonidan’s second novel, “The Lost Manuscript”—a tale narrated through letters.
Anne-Lise attempts to trace the book’s journey through many hands from Montreal to Brittany—and to learn who “completed” it.
During her search, she encounters others equally as affected by the book. Among them are her longtime friend Maggy, a reclusive writer and illustrator of children’s books; William Grant, a professional poker player; David Aguilhon, an imprisoned bank robber; and Elvire Lheureux, a recovering addict.
As the narrative continues, Sylvestre’s novel touches each character and changes lives. Nahima Reza, for instance, agrees to meet her son—conceived in rape—after abandoning him at birth.
Nahima’s experience plays only a minor part early in the novel. But more significant characters, drawn with depth and empathy, appear as Bonidan gently pulls readers further into their lives.
Do not, though, expect a chronicle free of conflict and anger. Expect instead a fully human tale that challenges characters and readers alike, one rendered with grace and charm.
In an era that sees the continuing decline of letter-writing, epistolary novels such as “The Lost Manuscript” serve as an impressive reminder that neither text, nor email, nor emoji can carry the weight and intimacy of a thoughtful missive.
With an imaginative plot peopled with inspired and eccentric characters, Bonidan creates a memorable and moving work of fiction. A story of love—whether of fresh flames or rekindled embers—“The Lost Manuscript” shimmers with the radiance of personal connections as it simultaneously celebrates the power of books.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.