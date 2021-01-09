Book review: 'The Merciful' is a grim, gripping literary thriller

In the twinkling of an eye, one life ends and another is forever changed.

Richmond-area resident Jon Sealy tells the grim story in his third novel, “The Merciful,” a thriller, a study in character and a meditation on sin, justice and clemency.

One night on a back road in the Low Country of South Carolina, 32-year-old data consultant Daniel Hayward crashes his SUV into 19-year-old bicyclist Samantha Grace James. After a quick stop, he drives away, unknowingly leaving Samantha dead or dying.

What follows details the police investigation, the lawyers’ trial preparations and the courtroom drama, the last of which is sadly neglected in much of contemporary crime fiction.

But the story is not that simple, as Sealy focuses on several characters—all of whom have been damaged by life’s vagaries—to infuse the novel with nuance.

Among them are Daniel and his wife, Francine; Samantha, her sister, Lauren, and her boyfriend, Charlie Gibbs; prosecutor Claire Fields and defense attorney Henry Somerville. The diverse and fascinating cast proves equally as vital to the novel as does the plot, which Sealy moves deftly between past and present.