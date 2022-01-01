Book review: 'The Ruin of Everything' a soulful, shape-shifting read

It’s easy to see why Lara Stapleton has won several awards for her writing. Few authors can explore the human condition with such force that it raises eyebrows and stirs the soul simultaneously.

Find out for yourself by reading her new book, “The Ruin of Everything,” a short story collection anchored in musings about biracial identities, brokenness and the comic chaos of modern life.

Across nine character-driven stories, established through a unique set of narrative structures, the acclaimed Filipino-American author brings her very best, and the reader is rewarded for it.

If you’re looking for a perspective-shaping read that holds nothing back, you’ve found it. “The Ruin of Everything” speaks to the heart and the head, and the result is one emotionally exhilarating ride.

Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.