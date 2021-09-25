Book review: 'The Speckled Beauty' a beautiful, poignant tale of a dog and his people

I have three pretty destructive dogs at home, and so I thought I understood when Rick Bragg, author of the new memoir, “The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and his People, Lost and Found,” began to tell a story about his “bad” dog. But this dog is more destructive than my dogs combined, and yet the dog, named The Speckled Beauty and called “Speck” for short, will quickly grow on you.

Set on a farm in Alabama, this poignant and heartfelt memoir begins with a funny prologue detailing Speck’s faults. We soon discover that, since he spent most of his life up to his rescue as a stray, Speck has trouble adjusting to his new life. And though he is quite a “bad” dog, he is the source of many comedic moments. He quite frequently commits whole lists of transgressions, and yet the family grows very attached to him.

As Speck begins to acclimate to life on the farm, Bragg also tells the story of his family and their struggles. As each member deals with their own obstacles, Speck begins a beautiful transformation. Though it seems he will never fully lose his wildness, Speck shows an astounding capacity for empathy.