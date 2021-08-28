Book review: 'The Sunset Route' explores trauma, redemption, healing

In many ways, reading Cheryl Strayed’s memoir, “Wild,” was a transformative experience for me. So, I was skeptical when I heard Carrot Quinn’s new memoir, “The Sunset Route,” which is about her experience riding freight trains, was being compared to this great work of nonfiction. But I loved Quinn’s book so much that I want to pass it on to others.
“The Sunset Route” opens in the middle of the action. Quinn is on a freight train in Oregon, and while readers are quickly learning the ins and outs of riding freight trains, we initially have no idea how or why Quinn came to ride trains at all. We are only aware of what a gritty pastime it is, how risky, how cold. But we soon begin to learn more about Quinn as she flashes back to her childhood in alternating chapters, and the portrait she presents is one of a fractured family.
Quinn is 6 when the first flashback begins. Her father is out of the picture, and her mother is schizophrenic. Quinn is often hungry, as there frequently is not enough food for her to eat. As the memoir progresses, we learn that Quinn and her brother are abused in other ways as well.
As an adult, Quinn lives a life on the margins, sometimes working but also Dumpster diving and shoplifting to eat. She feels that she needs to be on the move, so she rides freight trains and hitchhikes from place to place, rarely staying anywhere long. And yet, she begins to heal.
The more I read “The Sunset Route,” the more I thought that comparisons to Strayed’s earlier work were quite apt. These breathtaking works are both about redemption and healing, and I think it would be fair to say that Quinn does for childhood trauma what Strayed does for grief.
As Quinn connects to the nature around her, she begins to process her trauma, and readers can follow her development from its rocky start to its poignant conclusion. While it at first seems that people constantly fail her, Quinn reminds us that people do not have to carry their trauma for their whole lives. And though she still feels the need to keep moving, she has come to a point where she can state a new healthier and happier truth.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.