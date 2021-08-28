Book review: 'The Sunset Route' explores trauma, redemption, healing

In many ways, reading Cheryl Strayed’s memoir, “Wild,” was a transformative experience for me. So, I was skeptical when I heard Carrot Quinn’s new memoir, “The Sunset Route,” which is about her experience riding freight trains, was being compared to this great work of nonfiction. But I loved Quinn’s book so much that I want to pass it on to others.

“The Sunset Route” opens in the middle of the action. Quinn is on a freight train in Oregon, and while readers are quickly learning the ins and outs of riding freight trains, we initially have no idea how or why Quinn came to ride trains at all. We are only aware of what a gritty pastime it is, how risky, how cold. But we soon begin to learn more about Quinn as she flashes back to her childhood in alternating chapters, and the portrait she presents is one of a fractured family.

Quinn is 6 when the first flashback begins. Her father is out of the picture, and her mother is schizophrenic. Quinn is often hungry, as there frequently is not enough food for her to eat. As the memoir progresses, we learn that Quinn and her brother are abused in other ways as well.