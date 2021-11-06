Book review: 'The War for Gloria' a harrowing, clever and moving coming-of-age tale

Not too many authors are accomplished at all the literary elements— characters, plot, description and theme—but Atticus Lish pulls it off in the “The War for Gloria.”

Corey Goltz is an only child of a single mother, Gloria, who is diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Corey’s father is an atypical deadbeat dad—never around, employed in a blue-collar job, yet an avid reader who fancies himself a physics professor.

Only the most hardhearted of readers could remain untouched as Corey battles, in myriad ways and seemingly alone, against his impotence in fighting his mother’s dreadful disease.

A friend enters Corey’s life, an oddball science geek, and with these three males, Lish produces some of the most memorable and disturbing characters I’ve come across in a long time.

If the male characters are disturbing, the female characters provide more hope. Gloria is a sort-of hippie who turns to a lesbian relationship after the mistake of Corey’s father. She raises her son alone and continues going to work when she can barely walk. Joan, her former girlfriend and ally to Corey, epitomizes modern female chutzpah.