Book review: 'The War for Gloria' a harrowing, clever and moving coming-of-age tale

Not too many authors are accomplished at all the literary elements— characters, plot, description and theme—but Atticus Lish pulls it off in the “The War for Gloria.”
Corey Goltz is an only child of a single mother, Gloria, who is diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease. Corey’s father is an atypical deadbeat dad—never around, employed in a blue-collar job, yet an avid reader who fancies himself a physics professor.
Only the most hardhearted of readers could remain untouched as Corey battles, in myriad ways and seemingly alone, against his impotence in fighting his mother’s dreadful disease.
A friend enters Corey’s life, an oddball science geek, and with these three males, Lish produces some of the most memorable and disturbing characters I’ve come across in a long time.
If the male characters are disturbing, the female characters provide more hope. Gloria is a sort-of hippie who turns to a lesbian relationship after the mistake of Corey’s father. She raises her son alone and continues going to work when she can barely walk. Joan, her former girlfriend and ally to Corey, epitomizes modern female chutzpah.
The plot builds slowly at first, then creeps up on you and turns into something quite a bit different than what it appears to be in the beginning. As time goes on, you become aware of a growing sense that something awful is going to happen, as if witnessing Gloria’s deterioration wasn’t awful enough on its own.
I had several predictions, none of which turned out to be true, which is as it should be. You respect the author more if you think he’s more clever than you.
And clever he is, certainly knowledgeable about a great many things. Lish writes with incredible detail about mixed martial arts training and fighting, various types of construction work and dock work, physics, caring for someone through all stages of a fatal disease, even Navy SEALs.
In Corey’s journey to adulthood, he tries one thing after another looking for strength and purpose. The author provides no details about Corey’s inner life; you’re left to infer what’s going inside, as you are with any man in real life.
Unlike most boys his age, Corey’s own struggle is mixed up and amplified by his mother’s. He wants to be strong for her and for himself, and to perhaps fulfill her desire to accomplish something important with her life, as well as his own.
