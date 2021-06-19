Book review: 'Three-Martini Afternoons' places poets in fresh, worthy light

There was an inevitability that Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton would forever be conjoined, given the similarities in their poetry, lifestyle and unfortunate deaths. In Gail Crowther’s “Three Martini Afternoons at The Ritz,” Crowther furthers this connection by noting that Plath and Sexton both took a workshop with the poet Robert Lowell in Boston and would often meet for drinks afterward.

The workshop certainly brought the two titans of American poetry into the same orbit, but their time in class and together was limited. Crowther ably uses that short period of mutual happy hours as a gateway to an expansive look at the two women and their poetry.

When the poets first took Lowell’s workshop, Sexton was more established than Plath and made late and grand entrances into the classroom. Time and audience, however, elevated Plath’s poetry above that of Sexton, and Crowther believes that Sexton felt this diminished stature profoundly and was also jealous that Plath had beaten her to a suicidal death that she had longed for and even discussed with Plath years earlier over martinis.

Sexton’s jealousy of Plath was grounded in admiration, which was not the case with Sexton’s effrontery at not being paid equally to her male equivalents in both poetry and on college faculties.