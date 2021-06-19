Book review: 'Three-Martini Afternoons' places poets in fresh, worthy light

There was an inevitability that Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton would forever be conjoined, given the similarities in their poetry, lifestyle and unfortunate deaths. In Gail Crowther’s “Three Martini Afternoons at The Ritz,” Crowther furthers this connection by noting that Plath and Sexton both took a workshop with the poet Robert Lowell in Boston and would often meet for drinks afterward.
The workshop certainly brought the two titans of American poetry into the same orbit, but their time in class and together was limited. Crowther ably uses that short period of mutual happy hours as a gateway to an expansive look at the two women and their poetry.
When the poets first took Lowell’s workshop, Sexton was more established than Plath and made late and grand entrances into the classroom. Time and audience, however, elevated Plath’s poetry above that of Sexton, and Crowther believes that Sexton felt this diminished stature profoundly and was also jealous that Plath had beaten her to a suicidal death that she had longed for and even discussed with Plath years earlier over martinis.
Sexton’s jealousy of Plath was grounded in admiration, which was not the case with Sexton’s effrontery at not being paid equally to her male equivalents in both poetry and on college faculties.
One of the elements that makes “Three Martini” so successful is that Crowther does an exceptional job of painting both Plath and Sexton as trailblazers years before the feminist movement took a foothold in America’s conscience. Given the current climate and the #MeToo movement, Crowther has written a necessary book that has given her subject matter a fresh importance in how we reflect on the accomplishments of both Plath and Sexton.
One of my favorite anecdotes about Sexton is when she was asked to appear at Ted Hughes’s London Poetry International festival in 1967. (Hughes was Plath’s ex-husband, but this event was nearly four years after Plath’s suicide.)
“In classic Sexton fashion, when W.H. Auden, who was top of the bill, asked her to cut short her reading of “The Double Image” so he could be home by 10 p.m., Sexton offered to change places with him so he could get to bed on time and she would be top of the bill instead. This resulted in Sexton reading “The Double Image” in its entirety and Auden heading home for a late night at ten forty-five.”
There has already been extensive scholarship devoted to both women, so it is difficult to find new terrain for exploration, but Crowther has managed to place Plath and Sexton in a fresh and worthy light, not just in poetry, but in the world.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
