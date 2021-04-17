Book review: True events from 1980s inspire horror novel

We may recall news unfolding in the 1980s claiming ritual abuse of preschool children, possibly by administrators and faculty.
The ensuing trials fueled reactions labeled a Satanic panic. A popular teacher was accused of repeatedly sodomizing a youth. Numerous other accounts of sexual abuse soon spread. Trials dragged on for three years. The preschool was eventually shut down; the building dismantled. Thereafter, controversies continued to breed confusion.
Prior interview techniques were suspected of inviting the children to pretend and speculate, at least in part to please authorities. Hundreds of children were questioned. The mother of the boy who initiated the issue had similarly accused her husband. She was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and died from alcohol complications in 1990. The trials lasted for three years, cost millions, and delivered zero convictions.
Safe to say, these upheavals have been mostly forgotten. We revisit them here as the backdrop for Clay McLeod Chapman’s well-researched and reimagined novel. He zooms in on the after-life of the precipitator, the youngster Sean. He avoided his embarrassment over bruises from a schoolyard bully lest he relive the humiliation; yet his evasion aroused other suspicions and acquired a life of its own.
Other events at the time fed suspicions that Sean had inadvertently aroused. Coincidentally, parents had received a letter apprising them of Sean’s favorite teacher being under investigation and hence seemingly implicated. Sean’s speaking out also pointed to some dubious faculty behavior. Was there a Satanic society lurking in their midst? In the ensuing decades, Sean is adopted by a new set of parents, teaches art, assumes a new name and a fiancee, all to the good until the past intrudes in the haunting form of the Sean he had once been and may not have escaped. A popular pet rabbit at the school is brutally—ritually?—slain, bearing a note addressing the Sean he had once been. Someone knows?
Intriguing questions arise over identity and memory: Can we ever shed who we once were and just freely live out our present? Or does guilt lurk around the next corner to trip us up? And factoring in the preschoolers who are enticed to falsify in order to please, might we detect parallels in our own era, where fake news can thrive and perpetrate a life of its own? The preschool’s precipitating ordeals may have been laid to rest, but the issues endure as we “whisper down the lane” of time.
Dan Dervin is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.
