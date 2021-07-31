Book review: 'Turbulence' is a round-trip journey

If the idea of six degrees of separation—that everyone on the planet is only six social connections away from knowing anyone else—seems implausible, David Szalay’s short novel “Turbulence” may convince you that 12 is possible.

This book—originally published in 2019 but recently released as a trade paperback—is a collection of short stories, with airplane flights around the world as the connecting element. Each character gets on a plane at some point (though only one story is actually set on a plane, so don’t imagine you will be trapped in a cramped, over-air-conditioned space for the entire book) and is in some way connected to the character in the next short story.

Short stories require their own set of skills, with only a few pages to set up a scene, get the reader interested in the character, and have something happen to them. Szalay does it well. Every character faces some sort of turbulence in their personal lives, whether it’s witnessing an accident that brings up old memories or the potential dissolution of a marriage. The author’s descriptions of the scene and the characters’ thoughts are somehow both detailed and spare at the same time. Enough is said to make the reader recognize the universal emotion; enough is left out to make it feel like poetry.