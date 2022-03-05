Book review: Twin tales of espionage and resistance in 'Sisters of Night and Fog'

During the second World War, women were often overlooked by their male counterparts. They were expected to be virtuous and devoted figures, pining solemnly for their men abroad under constant danger, hoping that their husbands, brothers and fathers would return safe and sound. Yet were there any options besides that of housewife or factory worker for those women seeking to be more active in the war effort? Though limited, there were a few, and Erika Robuck recounts twin stories of espionage and resistance in her novel “Sisters of Night and Fog.”

Virginia d’Albert–Lake is an American married to a Frenchman living in Paris. Existing in a privileged world of societal grace, her life is violently upended when France capitulates and becomes a puppet of the Nazi regime. Constantly fearing for her family’s safety, she sees her world devolving piece by piece, until it becomes a fragmented shadow of its former existence, focusing on survival from enemy forces. When the opportunity to join the Resistance and supplement her flagging courage presents itself, Virginia initially declines, focusing on the extreme danger this activity would bring. After much reflection and comprehending the aid it would bring, Virginia accepts, joining the underground movement in helping Allied soldiers to escape occupied Europe and fight once more.

Violette Szabo is portrayed opposite Virginia: British, unmarried and living under loving but strict parents, Violette is a young spitfire desperately trying to find a way to aid the Allied movement. Unsatisfied with her minor role in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, she is recommended to and eventually joins the Special Operations Executive. Undergoing rigorous, harsh and in-depth training, she becomes a successful spy, parachuting into France to assist local Resistance groups with arms, ammunition and money. Violette hides her fiery temperament beneath a doe-eyed and sweet persona, fooling both the Nazis as well as her fellow compatriots.

“Sisters of Night and Fog” is the incredible story of two women during World War II and the lengths they evolve in order to survive the chaotic and pessimistic world in which they lived. This is the fictional story of two historical women, with other historical characters peppered along the way to weave a fantastic novel of survival and hope. The endurance, heart and courage of these women, along with the tribulations and atrocities they were forced to endure, will ignite the love of any admirer of historical world war fiction.

