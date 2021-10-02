Book review: Unconventional, poignant 'The President and the Frog' highlights the human spirit

I loved Carolina De Robertis’ last novel, “Cantoras,” so I was eager to read her newest effort, “The President and the Frog.” Though this book feels like a departure from her earlier work, I’m also a fan of this innovative tale. It was challenging, but also a true joy to read.

Set in an unnamed Latin American country, “The President and the Frog” tells the story of two connected conversations. In one, set closer to the present, the former president talks with a reporter about modern-day issues. As the conversation develops, the former leader considers divulging to the reporter a long-held secret. This set-up serves as the impetus for the man to reflect on his past.

Once imprisoned for his work with revolutionaries, the soon-to-be president survives solitary confinement by having another, very different conversation. Though the man fears he is losing his sanity, he starts talking to a frog that frequents the hole in which he’s confined. The frog encourages him to dig into his past to unearth the one memory it says will help him through his imprisonment.

As each conversation unfolds, readers learn all about the former president—his politics, how he rose to power, and the type of man he was in the past and is in his old age.