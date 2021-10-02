Book review: Unconventional, poignant 'The President and the Frog' highlights the human spirit

I loved Carolina De Robertis’ last novel, “Cantoras,” so I was eager to read her newest effort, “The President and the Frog.” Though this book feels like a departure from her earlier work, I’m also a fan of this innovative tale. It was challenging, but also a true joy to read.
Set in an unnamed Latin American country, “The President and the Frog” tells the story of two connected conversations. In one, set closer to the present, the former president talks with a reporter about modern-day issues. As the conversation develops, the former leader considers divulging to the reporter a long-held secret. This set-up serves as the impetus for the man to reflect on his past.
Once imprisoned for his work with revolutionaries, the soon-to-be president survives solitary confinement by having another, very different conversation. Though the man fears he is losing his sanity, he starts talking to a frog that frequents the hole in which he’s confined. The frog encourages him to dig into his past to unearth the one memory it says will help him through his imprisonment.
As each conversation unfolds, readers learn all about the former president—his politics, how he rose to power, and the type of man he was in the past and is in his old age.
As the president tells his story, readers find his memories have great emotional depth. While this novel is not especially plot-driven, the president’s character is so well developed that I felt as though I knew him.
“The President and the Frog” is set somewhere in South America, but the problems the president encounters while leading the nation feel similar to those the United States faces today, and it often feels as though De Robertis pens a warning. This overtly political novel comments compassionately on what it means to lead a divided nation and makes poignant points about the importance of caring for its people.
But for me, the president’s backstory was even more compelling than the political commentary. The story of how the president became the man he is today is both tragic and astoundingly beautiful. Above all, this is a novel about overcoming adversity, and De Robertis shows that there can be light even in our darkest hours.
Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.