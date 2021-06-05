Book review: Unsettledness resounds in 'Barcelona Dreaming'

One of the many inconveniences associated with the pandemic is that visitors were no longer allowed at the Free Lance–Star office in Central Park, which means I was unable to drop by periodically to see the Books editor hard at work and peruse the books to be released that lined four shelves in the office. I recognize that as far as inconveniences go, this ranks at the bottom, with Giant having to do away with its salad bar and my having to wear a mask while playing video games at the Card Cellar downtown.
What this does mean, however, is that books for review are now selected online from a laundry list of new titles and publisher blurbs that, understandably, make every new release sound like the next Stephen King or Zadie Smith. I’m not sure what in the blurb drew me to “Barcelona Dreaming” by Rupert Thomson, but I have three guesses: the blurb mentioned soccer player Ronaldinho and I thought it might be tangentially about soccer (it’s not); when I saw Barcelona in the title it made me think of the song “Barcelona” by Stephen Sondheim from the musical “Company”; one of Thomson’s prior novels was selected by David Bowie as one of his 100 must-read books.
Regardless of what landed the book on my doorstep, the experience of reading it is not one that I will soon forget and though I enjoyed it, the lasting impression is of muddledness. Certainly not muddledness in the prose—Thomson has a crispness to his writing—but a fogginess in my mind as to what I had read and what the lasting effect might be. An apt comparison would be the sense one gets when finishing a book or story by Gabriel García Márquez.
“Barcelona Dreaming” is set as three stories in and around Barcelona that are loosely interconnected. The first story is about a middle-aged woman who has an affair with a much younger Moroccan man, much to the chagrin of a nosy neighbor. The second and most effective story is about a man approaching 60 who finds love with a beautiful younger woman but ultimately loses her love in the bottom of a bottle. (It is in this story where Ronaldinho appears, but his presence could be the figment of a beer-soaked mind.) The final story is about a young man, deep in unrequited love, who meets a neighbor who tells him a story about a chest of drawers that seems to have powers gleaned from wood cut beneath a Siberian moon.
There is a theme of unsettledness in “Barcelona Dreaming” and like a dream, a reader wonders what, if anything, was real.
Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
