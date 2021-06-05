Book review: Unsettledness resounds in 'Barcelona Dreaming'

One of the many inconveniences associated with the pandemic is that visitors were no longer allowed at the Free Lance–Star office in Central Park, which means I was unable to drop by periodically to see the Books editor hard at work and peruse the books to be released that lined four shelves in the office. I recognize that as far as inconveniences go, this ranks at the bottom, with Giant having to do away with its salad bar and my having to wear a mask while playing video games at the Card Cellar downtown.

What this does mean, however, is that books for review are now selected online from a laundry list of new titles and publisher blurbs that, understandably, make every new release sound like the next Stephen King or Zadie Smith. I’m not sure what in the blurb drew me to “Barcelona Dreaming” by Rupert Thomson, but I have three guesses: the blurb mentioned soccer player Ronaldinho and I thought it might be tangentially about soccer (it’s not); when I saw Barcelona in the title it made me think of the song “Barcelona” by Stephen Sondheim from the musical “Company”; one of Thomson’s prior novels was selected by David Bowie as one of his 100 must-read books.