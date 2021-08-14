Book review: 'Unthinkable' is an addictive, thought-provoking thriller

Is one life worth the lives of a billion people?
Would it make a difference if the life is your spouse’s?
That’s the issue that pervades “Unthinkable,” Brad Parks’ latest thriller.
Nate Lovejoy, a former lawyer turned stay-at-home dad, lives with his wife, brilliant attorney Jenny Welker, and their two young daughters—Parker, 3, and Cate, 18 months—in Richmond’s Fan District.
His pleasant world shatters when he’s kidnapped by agents of the Praesidium, a shadowy organization whose leader, 95-year-old Vanslow DeGange, possesses the ability to predict impending disasters. To prevent them, the group kills individuals whose actions would set the catastrophic events in motion.
Nate is told to murder Jenny, the lead lawyer in a civil suit against Commonwealth Power and Light, whose nearby coal-fired electricity plant has produced pollution that has caused a cluster of fatal lung illnesses.
If she wins, the Praesidium says, Commonwealth would introduce a scrubbing process that would drastically reduce pollution but whose success, if adopted worldwide, would dramatically accelerate the pace of climate change and cause planetary chaos.
Appalled at the Praesidium’s demand and repulsed by the dreadful choice facing him, Nate seeks a way out; in doing so, he keeps multiple secrets from Jenny. But is she also hiding aspects of her life from Nate?
Parks, a former reporter for The Star–Ledger of Newark, N.J., and The Washington Post, lives in Middlesex County and is the author of four previous stand-alone novels and six installments in the Carter Ross series.
His years as a journalist and a novelist contribute to his ability to snag the reader quickly, maintain interest, compose a taut narrative, create plausible characters and describe settings with plot-focused detail.
Other authors, of course, share such skills. But what elevates Parks’ work well above the mundane is twofold: his talent for infusing his fiction with a blend of heartrending humanity as well as heart-pounding action, and his willingness to explore issues temporal and eternal.
He does so with vigor and gravity in “Unthinkable.” Addictive, thought-provoking and disturbing, it’s a thumping good read—and a sobering meditation on free will vs. predestination.
Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.