Book review: 'Unthinkable' is an addictive, thought-provoking thriller

Is one life worth the lives of a billion people?

Would it make a difference if the life is your spouse’s?

That’s the issue that pervades “Unthinkable,” Brad Parks’ latest thriller.

Nate Lovejoy, a former lawyer turned stay-at-home dad, lives with his wife, brilliant attorney Jenny Welker, and their two young daughters—Parker, 3, and Cate, 18 months—in Richmond’s Fan District.

His pleasant world shatters when he’s kidnapped by agents of the Praesidium, a shadowy organization whose leader, 95-year-old Vanslow DeGange, possesses the ability to predict impending disasters. To prevent them, the group kills individuals whose actions would set the catastrophic events in motion.

Nate is told to murder Jenny, the lead lawyer in a civil suit against Commonwealth Power and Light, whose nearby coal-fired electricity plant has produced pollution that has caused a cluster of fatal lung illnesses.

If she wins, the Praesidium says, Commonwealth would introduce a scrubbing process that would drastically reduce pollution but whose success, if adopted worldwide, would dramatically accelerate the pace of climate change and cause planetary chaos.